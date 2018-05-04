Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Bridesmaids Will All Reportedly Be Children

Meghan Markle has decided against having friends as wedding bridesmaids and instead, choosing children to play the role when the former actress and Prince Harry say “I do” on May 19.

“The bridesmaids and page boys are all children. Ms Markle will not have a maid of honour. She has a very close group of friends and didn’t want to choose one over the other,” a spokesman for Markle and Harry told The Daily Mail Friday.

“They have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the day and will be there with her the day before in London,” the spokesman continued. “She will be pleased to have their support on the day, but they have no official role.”

Both of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are expected to be part of the wedding ceremony. Charlotte has experience at weddings, since she was also a bridesmaid for her aunt Pippa Middleton’s 2017 wedding.

Also on Friday, Kensington Palace issued a lengthy update on the proceedings of the wedding, which is taking place at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The statement confirmed that Prince William will be his younger brother’s Best Man. Harry will also have the family of his late mother, Princess Diana, involved in the ceremony. Diana’s three siblings will be there, and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading.

Markle’s parents will also be at the wedding. Harry has met her mother, Doria Ragland, but the first time he meets her father, Thomas Markle, will be when he walks Markle down the aisle.

“Both of the bride’s parents will have important roles in the wedding,” the Friday statement from the Royal Family reads. “On the morning of the wedding, Ms. Ragland will travel with Ms. Markle by car to Windsor Castle. Mr. Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St George’s Chapel. Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion.”

Guests will start arriving at Windsor Castle at 9:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET) and the ceremony starts at 11 a.m. (6 a.m. ET). After the ceremony, there will be a 25-minute carriage ride and reception. The last time the public will see the happy couple will be when they leave Windsor Castle and head to Frogmore House for an evening reception.

The royal family also confirmed that Harry and Markle will delay their honeymoon.

“The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straightaway,” Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf told PEOPLE. “They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.”

The couple are reportedly planning to take a trip to Africa for their honeymoon. They spent three weeks there around Markle’s birthday last year and Harry is dedicated to conservation efforts.

