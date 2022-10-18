Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Quit 'Deal or No Deal'

Meghan Markle talked about one of her earliest TV roles on Tuesday's episode of her Archetypes podcast. On the show, Markle and guests break down stereotypes and preconceptions that are often harmful to women in media or in the workplace. This week, Markle and Paris Hilton discussed the "bimbo" archetype, and how Markle began to feel like the but of the joke during her time on Deal or No Deal.

Markle remembered that she was a "briefcase girl" on Deal or No Deal back in 2006, hoping that the show would be a stepping stone in her burgeoning acting career. She said that she did not expect much from the show except to pay the bills while she went on other auditions, and to give her some on-camera credits for her resume. Still, over time she said the game show began to weigh on her with its disinterest in her personality and its emphasis on her appearance.

"I had also studied international relations in college, and there were times I was on set at Deal or No Deal and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina in Buenos Aires and being in the motorcade with the security of treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain. Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite," she explained.

Markle also described how she and the other "briefcase girls" were treated behind the scenes and what was expected of them. She said they were given vouchers for spray tans every week and expected to maintain a certain uniform physical appearance. She also recalled a long line of makeup and wardrobe stations they all needed to pass through before each taping – eyelashes, hair extensions and bra padding, among others. She said: "There was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty – and no necessarily about brains."

"When I look back at that time, I'll never forget this one detail – because moments before we'd get on stage, there was a woman who ran the show and she'd be there backstage, and I can still hear her," Markle went on. She couldn't properly pronounce my last name at the time and I knew who she was talking to because she'd go, 'Markle, suck it in! Markle, suck it in!'"

Ultimately, Markle said this brazen superficiality led her to quit the game show. She said: "I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart. And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn't the focus of why we were there. I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn't like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that's how it felt for me at the time – being reduced to this specific archetype."

Markle shared this experience with Hilton, who explained that she and Nicole Richie played into their own stereotypes to please the producers of The Simple Life. You can listen to their conversation on Spotify, along with the six previous episodes of Archetypes. New episodes have come out every Tuesday for the last three weeks, but it's not clear if Markle intends to maintain this schedule.