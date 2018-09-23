Meghan Markle Reveals How She Secretly Paid Tribute to Her First Date With Prince Harry at Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle revealed a secret tribute to her love for Prince Harry was hiding in her wedding veil during the Royal Wedding.

In a clip from the upcoming HBO documentary Queen of the World, Markle reveals she had a secret tribute to her first date with her now-husband hidden within her beautiful 16-foot wedding veil.

“Somewhere in here there’s a piece of blue fabric that’s stitched inside — it was my something blue,” Markle said in the video, released by PEOPLE, as she looked at the veil.

“It’s fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date,” she added.

According to the outlet, the long veil also had a special connection to the Commonwealth. Made from silk tulle, the headpiece featured a trim of hand-embroidered flowers from each of the 53 counties in the Commonwealth, the group of nations belonging to the United Kingdom.

“I’m really over the moon to find out that I would make this choice for our day together,” Markle said in another clip released by HBO. “And I think the other members of the family had a similar reaction and just appreciation for the fact that we understand how important this is for us and the role that we play, and the work that we’re going to continue to do within the Commonwealth countries.”

She added: “It was good news all around, I think, so I hope people like it as much as I liked helping to create it.

Designer Clare Waight Keller recently opened up to the outlet about how the idea for the veil’s design came from conversations she had with Meghan.

“There was a conversation early on about the story that we were going to tell through this wedding,” she told PEOPLE. “Part of what I wanted to do was talk to her about what type of stories they could be. The fact that her and Prince Harry will be working a lot in the Commonwealth was something that I thought was really intriguing and could be something built on to be part of the day.”

“We had different conversations back and forth and I came up with the idea of maybe representing each of the countries, the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, through their flora and fauna,” she added. “We both loved the story of that. It also meant that single one of those countries also journeyed up the aisle with her. It was a really poetic moment.”

Queen of the World, filmed over the course of the year, chronicles Queen Elizabeth II as a “figure on the global state” and “the baton she is passing to the younger members of the Royal Family…” as first reported by Deadline.

The documentary premieres Monday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.