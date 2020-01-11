Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Return to Acting for Disney Voiceover Role

Meghan Markle is apparently wasting no time in dipping her toes back in acting after she and husband Prince Harry announced their intentions to step down as senior members of the royal family. Per Harper’s Bazaar, The Times ran a report on Saturday that claimed the Duchess of Sussex will appear in some type of voiceover role in an undisclosed Disney project. However, she will not be paid for her contribution. Instead, the company will apparently make a donation to anti-poaching organization Elephants Without Borders in exchange for Markle’s work.

This alleged deal has apparently been a point of conflict within the royal family. There were reportedly tense talks about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming exit before Christmas, and this Disney deal and other not-yet-public deals with other companies did not make Harry’s family happy.

However, Markle and her husband have not been personally paid for any sort of appearance or work. They have exchanged their time for charitable donations, such as the aforementioned Elephants Without Borders deal.

While this is the status quo for the time being, it does serve as an indicator of how Markle could become financially independent after the couple steps down from their positions. Markle was an actress for many years. Her most notable role was Rachel Zane on USA Network’s Suits. She appeared in 108 episodes of the legal drama across seven seasons. Elsewhere on TV, she made appearances on Castle, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, The League, Fringe, Without a Trace and General Hospital. In film, she appeared in Horrible Bosses, Get Him to the Greek, Remember Me, Anti-Social, Dysfunctional Friends and Random Encounters.

The couple exchanges how they plan to cut financial ties with the crown in a section of their website.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take great pride in their work and are committed to continuing their charitable endeavours as well as establishing new ones,” the couple’s office stated. “In addition, they value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing. For this reason they have made the choice to become members of the Royal Family with financial independence. Their Royal Highnesses feel this new approach will enable them to continue to carry out their duties for Her Majesty The Queen, while having the future financial autonomy to work externally.

“While the contribution from The Sovereign Grant covers just five percent of costs for The Duke and Duchess and is specifically used for their official office expense, Their Royal Highnesses prefer to release this financial tie.”