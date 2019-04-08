Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Not Use Queen Elizabeth’s Doctors When Delivering Royal Baby

Meghan Markle is set to give birth to her first child in just a few weeks, and the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly choosing not to use Queen Elizabeth‘s delivery team, with the Daily Mail reporting that Markle has selected her own team to assist with the birth.

According to the report, Markle doesn’t want “men in suits” to be in charge of her baby’s birth, having instead appointed her own delivery team led by an unnamed female doctor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Meghan said she doesn’t want the men in suits. She was adamant that she wanted her own people. It did leave a few of us a little baffled,” one source said, while another claimed, “It is slightly surprising. These people [the Queen’s doctors] are the best of the best and when it comes down to it, their role would actually be very limited in the birth itself, assuming all goes to plan.”

The Mail reports that Royal Household gynaecologists Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston were present during the births of all three of Kate Middleton‘s children, and while they have not been given a lead role in baby Sussex’s birth, they “cannot be excluded completely” and will step in “should something go wrong.”

Markle is reportedly due in late April and meetings will be held to discuss the birth of her and Prince Harry‘s first child as the day draws closer.

“Above all, this is her birth, her baby, and she must do whatever feels right for her,” a source close to Markle said. “How could anyone judge her for that?”

Another Markle source said that “No one has thought anything of [her decision] because it really is ever so personal.”

Along with her doctors, Markle is previously breaking with recent royal tradition with her choice of hospital, having reportedly chosen not to give birth at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, where Middleton, Princess Anne and Princess Diana gave birth to their children.

Instead, the Duchess of Sussex will reportedly head to a hospital closer to her and Harry’s new home of Frogmore Cottage when the time comes for her to welcome her baby. Frogmore Cottage is located in Windsor, and Markle and Harry have officially moved in to their new residence, according to PEOPLE.

The home underwent extensive renovations before the couple arrived, and is now a single-family home of around five bedrooms that features a new green-energy center, springy “floating floor” handy for yoga and nontoxic paint.

Photo Credit: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo