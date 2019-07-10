Meghan Markle Reportedly Makes ‘Massive Faux Pas’ During Wimbledon

Meghan Markle took a day trip to watch Serena Williams play at Wimbledon last Thursday, but has since found herself at the center of controversy after a source told The Times that she was a “nightmare” at the tennis tournament. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly made organizing the event “difficult” when she reportedly wasn’t allowed into the royal box in her attire.

“She wanted to come incognito but there was problems. They couldn’t invite her into the royal box because was wearing jeans but that didn’t really matter because all she wanted to do was come and watch Serena,” a source said.

“It was a nightmare, she was a nightmare,” another said.

While Markle sat in an empty section of seats, she reportedly did not allow tennis fans sitting near her to take photos of her, and committed a “massive faux pas” by skipping Andy Murray’s match after watching her close friend Williams take down Kaja Juvan in three sets.

“Andy Murray was on Court 1 afterwards and it was a massive faux pas not to watch a Brit when she is signed up to the royal family,” the source said.

Not everyone was offended by Markle’s appearance at the tennis tournament. A spokesperson for Wimbledon told The Mirror, “The [All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club] was delighted to welcome [Her Royal Highness] The Duchess of Sussex in a private capacity to The Championships to watch her friend Serena Williams compete on No.1 Court. The Duchess was greeted by AELTC Chairman Philip Brook at the Players’ Reception on arrival before making her way to No.1 Court, and it was always the intention that the visit would be only for the one match.

“Any suggestion that The Duchess’ visit was anything other than a privilege is categorically not the view of the AELTC and he is always welcome to attend The Championships.”

A royal source said it was “unfair” to place the blame on Markle for the order not to take photos of her at the match.

“It’s entirely unfair to say the Duchess was behind the request,” they said. “Her protection officer was simply doing his job and the Duchess is only too happy to meet well wishers and members of the public when she is out and about. After the match she met and greeted several spectators and thoroughly enjoyed he experience as well as seeing her friend Serena Williams won her match at Wimbledon.”

Williams won her match against Juvan in three sets and went on to beat Julia Görges, then Carla Suárez Navarro, then fellow American Alison Riske on Tuesday, July 9. She then took the court again with Murray to continue their run in the mixed doubles tournament, where they won against Raquel Atawo and Fabrice Martin in straight sets on Tuesday to take on Nicole Melichar and Bruno Soares Wednesday.

At press time Williams and Murray had lost the first set. Williams will play in the women’s semifinal on Thursday against Barbora Strycova.