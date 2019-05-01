Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Just Unfollowed Kate Middleton, Prince William on Instagram, and Fans Wonder Why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just unfollowed several Instagram accounts — including members of the Royal Family.

The soon-to-be parents unfollowed Kensington Royal (which represents Prince William and Kate Middleton), Clarence House (which represents Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall), Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and even The Royal Family (which represents Queen Elizabeth and other members of the family). The list shrunk from following 23 to just 16.

While fans wondered why the sudden change, Harry and Markle explained why they unfollowed so many accounts in their latest Instagram post. They wrote that during the month of May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States, they are only following organizations that work to “promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection.” Mental Health Awareness Week runs from May 13 to 19 in the U.K.

“There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health – please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network,” they wrote. “We are all in this together.”

“We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued, adding that they will “honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause. Please go to our homepage and click ‘following’ to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work.”

The accounts include Heads Together, which is the royals’ mental health initiative, Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, Headspace, Pandas Foundation and Oprah Winfrey’s SuperSoul Sunday talk show.

In addition to royal family members being unfollowed, Harry and Markle also stopped following organizations close to their hearts. They previously followed Invictus Games Foundation and Invictus Games 2020, which are accounts for the Paralympics-style sporting even Prince Harry created for wounded, injured or sick armed service members and veterans.

The account also unfollowed African Parks Network, Rhino Conservations Botswana and Sentebale, the foundation set up by Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to help children affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

The couple is expecting their first child together any day now.

They previously announced that they would not follow the royal tradition of posing with their baby on the steps of the Lido Wing of the hospital in London and that they would not, in fact, announce the arrival of their bundle of joy until after his or her birth.