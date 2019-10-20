Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Coming to the US for Thanksgiving

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to take some much-needed time off that will include a trip to the U.S. The royal couple and their new baby, Archie, will reportedly spend Thanksgiving in Los Angeles with Markle’s mother, Doria. It will be the first time the family of three has spent the American holiday in the States together. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take six weeks off from their royal duties, according to the Sunday Times.

“The Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” a royal source told the news outlet.

The vacation news comes on the heels of a clip being released from the forthcoming documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at the couple’s recent trip to southern Africa.

In the video, ITV news anchor Tom Bradby, who was in Africa with the royals, asks Markle about her well-being, “He’s obviously very concerned about protecting you, and protecting you from what he felt his mother went through,” Bradby says, “It’s obviously an area you have to tiptoe into very gently, but I don’t know what the impact has been on your physical and mental health of all the pressure you’re clearly feel under.”

“Look any woman especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn … And especially as a woman, it’s really, it’s a lot. So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed,” she responds. “And also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

“And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really OK? As in, it’s really been a struggle?” Bradby asks. To which Markle responds simply, “Yes.”

Prince Harry filed a lawsuit against the Associated Newspapers in England earlier this month for publishing a private letter Markle wrote to her father.

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,” the Duke wrote in a statement.