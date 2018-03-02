Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Open Their Wedding Day to the Public

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made it clear at nearly every turn that while their wedding may be traditional in some senses, it will be rather different in others, and the royal couple has revealed that they will be inviting more than 2,600 members of the public to share in their wedding day on May 19, Kensington Palace announced on Friday.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” a statement read. “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”

Kensington Palace shared that Harry and Markle have invited 2,640 people into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the couple’s arrival, as well as their departure as they depart the castle on a carriage procession through the town of Windsor.

The lucky members of the public will be made up of 1,200 residents from “every corner of the United Kingdom” who will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. Harry and Markle have requested that those chosen represent a variety of ages and backgrounds and include young people who have displayed strong leadership and served their communities.

Also invited will be 200 people from various charities associated with the couple, 100 students from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.

So while not just anyone will be able to get an up close and personal look at the couple on their big day (aka most of us), well-wishers will also gather along the planned procession route in an effort to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds.

Harry and Markle will wed at St. George’s Chapel, which has a capacity of about 800. The official guest list for the royal wedding has not been released.

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein