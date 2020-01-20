Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Gives Revealing Response When Asked If She’ll Miss Royal Couple

Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall has always been a controversial figure within the Royal Family due to her relationship with Prince Charles and its impact on his marriage with Princess Diana.

She’s also never shied away from coming “off the cuff” or making headlines for her reactions to certain things, like her fun wink and comments during President Trump’s visit to the UK in 2019.

But now her reaction to a question about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepping back from the Royal life has some fans talking and claiming there’s a lot of shade attached.

Watch Camilla’s face closely as she answers the question: “Will you miss Harry & Meghan?”

The Duchess of Cornwall smiles, pauses, then says “Hmmm. Course!” 😳😳pic.twitter.com/CbPbb92bAL — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 20, 2020

The moment is quick and unexpected, but Camilla is asked if she will miss the royal couple and answers with a wry smile on her face. It was enough to give ITV Royal News Editor Chris Ship a reason to tweet.

It was a reaction that also got some talking in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s official exit from the spotlight. While many have shared their opinions in recent weeks, this is the first time a member of The Royal Family has spoken out on the exit outside official correspondence.

“Love her no-nonsense. Her face [at] Trooping, then being super sick on [Remembrance]. Not showing up [at] Sandringham last yr. She has always been Charles #1 fan, staunch supporter. She doesn’t suffer fools gladly,” one praised Camilla for her attitude.

“Waiting for Charles or Will to step up with a word or two of love and support for their son and brother,” another added

“The master of shade our Camilla. What an asset she has proven herself to be to the RF. Charles is lucky to have her,” a third supporter chimed in.

“Well then….it’s difficult not to read into that, although I’m trying! I’d play poker with Camilla before The Queen,” another wrote.

The sly answer comes one day after Prince Harry’s speech on the exit and the emotions behind it.

“It brings me great sadness that it has come to this,” Harry explained. “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

The couple and Queen Elizabeth announced the official deal and exit on Saturday. In an official statement, the couple will hold their official royal titles but they won’t use them. They will also pay back taxes for their time at Frogmore Cottage and other expenses in the U.K. during their stay. Their official exit will take effect in Spring 2020.