Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Africa Trip: Inside Details Fans Want to Know

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are just days away from welcoming their first child, but reports are already circulating about what the royal couple will get up to once their baby is a bit older.

Recent rumors suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning to move to Africa for two to three years around 2020, but sources say that isn’t quite the case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Britain is their home and where they want to raise their family,” a friend of the couple told royal reporter Omid Scobie for BAZAAR.com. “If they are to work abroad it would be a short stint.”

Another source said that while the Commonwealth “will absolutely” play a role in the Sussex’s projects over the next few years, the couple will still call the U.K. home amidst their new endeavors.

“These discussions, which the couple are driving, are very much embryonic,” the source said. “Both the duke and duchess are keen to balance projects in Britain and overseas, particularly countries in Africa. There are many exciting possibilities…but moving away for years? That’s not an idea they are throwing around. We’re talking a few months away or a series of trips.”

Buckingham Palace did not deny rumors of a move, saying in a statement, “Any future plans for the Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles.”

Both Markle and Harry hold significant roles with the Commonwealth, as Harry is President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Markle is Vice President. Harry is also in his second year as a Commonwealth youth ambassador.

The couple recently completed their first royal tour together when they traveled to various countries of the Commonwealth, visiting Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in the fall.

Markle and Harry are also passionate about Africa, having visited Botswana together shortly after they began dating. Harry has visited multiple times to engage in conservation work, and Markle joined a clean water initiative in Rwanda in March 2016.

“They have no plans to change this pattern,” a source said. “Africa will always play a lead role in their humanitarian work.”

Whatever the pair decides, it won’t be announced for some time, as the couple is currently focused on their growing family.

“Of course they’re making plans for the future, and they’re very excited about the options, but right now they have just moved into a beautiful new home and are focused on family life,” a close confidante of Markle shared. “They’re not thinking about anything else right now — especially what the press are saying.”

Something the press is saying is that alleged tension between Harry and his brother, Prince William, is one of the reasons the pair is considering moving abroad, though a source firmly shot those rumors down.

“Not the case,” a Kensington Palace source said. “Prince William has nothing to do with these plans. The Duke supports whatever the couple choose to do.”

“Let’s be clear about one thing: Any decision the couple make about their future will be made by themselves for themselves,” another insider added. “Harry and Meghan have always wanted to reach people on a global level and that is the only thing that’s motivating them. Aside from the Queen and Prince Charles, they’re not looking to other family members, or their teams, for guidance.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Jackson