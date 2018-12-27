Pregnant Duchess Meghan Markle Gives Update on Due Date During Outing

Meghan Markle is revealing a new update on her pregnancy!

After Kensington Palace announced in October that the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant with her first child with Prince Harry, to arrive in the spring, the former actress has shared just a little bit more about when we can expect to see her new little one.

On Christmas Day, Markle and Prince Harry joined Kate Middleton and Prince William — along with other royal family members — for church at Sandringham. They were greeted by many fans and well-wishers.

According to E! News, one onlooker, Karen Anvil, spoke to Markle.

“She said, ‘We are excited. We’re nearly there’,” Anvil said. “I said, ‘Enjoy every moment, being a mother is a wonderful thing.’”

“You know what? She was so genuine. She was doing her duty as a royal with the crowds, shaking hands, etc.” Anvil added. “But when I asked her about the baby, she changed totally. She was glowing and instinctively went for her stomach. It was lovely.”

Anvil also addressed the affect of Kate Middleton and Markle, who have ignited rumors of a feud for the last several weeks. The two were photographed walking and smiling at each other outside church.

Anvil said the two seemed to get along fine during the outing, adding that there’s “too much pressure on them, I think.”

The same can likely not be said for Markle and her estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, who once again took to Twitter on Christmas to slam the new royal for her treatment of their father.

“I’ve never seen anyone so rude and hurtful and heartless and absent a soul in my life,” Samantha tweeted. “[Meghan Markle] shame on you for what you have done to our father. No PR machine can fix this. I retract the merry Christmas, you don’t deserve it. How dare you walk into a church.”

“Forgiven, reunite, and have the #Christmas spirit #Markle #KensingtonPalace and a peaceful heart?” Samantha added. “Apparently you’re not capable and I don’t know enough profane words to articulate how I feel. Wow.”

When a Twitter user replied that Samantha wasn’t spending the merry holiday with her father, either, she did not respond kindly.

“I’m in a wheelchair and he’s far away we just spent Thanksgiving and my birthday together so we talked on the phone all day,” she wrote. “I do practice what I preach. Mind your own business.”

Markle, for her part, has continued to remain silent on the subject of her estranged family members.