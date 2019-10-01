Meghan Markle’s Nephew Arrested Naked and Screaming in Hollywood

New details are emerging after Meghan Markle‘s nephew, Thomas Dooley, was arrested in Hollywood late last week and booked on a single charge of felony resisting arrest. In video of the Thursday, Sept. 28 arrest obtained by TMZ, the 28-year-old can be seen being led to a police cruiser completely naked after a towel wrapped around his waist came loose. He can also be heard screaming multiple times throughout the more than minute-long clip.

“And now he’s naked,” the man recording the video can be heard saying as he approached the scene, located near the Hollywood Hotel just north of Santa Monica Boulevard.

“He’s completely naked,” the man continues as Dooley, surrounded by multiple police officers, is lead to the police cruiser. “They’re loading him in quick. There’s a s–load of them. You can tell they’re sick of having to do this kind of s–.”

According to the man, a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter was also “flying overhead” at the time of the arrest

“He does not want to go in that car,” the man observed as Dooley could be heard continuing to scream even after he was placed in the vehicle.

Dooley, the son of the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., was taken into police custody on Thursday, Sept. 28 after he was spotted walking up and down the street wearing only a small towel to keep himself covered.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ at the time, the 28-year-old began to “defiantly” walk away once authorities arrived at the scene and had to be “taken down after evading police.” They also alleged that he was screaming “gibberish” and appeared to be under the influence of some sort of substance.

Eyewitnesses alleged that although responding officers managed to get Dooley into the police car, by which point the towel keeping him covered had fallen, he became unruly, forcing the officers to take him out and strap him to a gurney. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken the hospital.

Dooley was booked on a single charge of felony resisting arrest after an officer injured his knee while attempting to detain him. He was initially only going to face a misdemeanor charge. The 28-year-old was held on $25,000 bail, though he was reportedly released from police custody on Monday, Sept. 30.