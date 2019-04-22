Meghan Markle’s Mom, Doria Ragland, Arrives in London Ahead of Baby Sussex Birth

Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, arrived in the U.K. from Los Angeles on Sunday, just ahead of the birth of Meghan and Prince Harry‘s first child.

Two sources told Entertainment Tonight that Ragland arrived in London and that Markle is due “any day” now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ragland’s arrival in London is leading Royal Family fans to believe that the royal baby is on its way. Though the birth could happen anytime now, fans most likely won’t know exactly when Baby Sussex makes his or her arrival. Markle and Harry recently announced they will not pose for photos with the newborn outside of the hospital immediately following the birth, as Prince William and Kate Middleton have done with all three of their children. Instead, they’ll share photos taken on the grounds of the Windsor Castle at a later date.

“Meghan Markle does not want the pressure of having to pose on the steps for cameras so soon after childbirth,” a source recently told ET, adding that, while the couple is “extremely excited” for the birth of their first child, they intend to “enjoy the magic of childhood without any undue expectations.”

Markle and Harry recently moved to Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle, where they intend to raise their child. A source previously told ET that Markle is “enjoying her pregnancy and anticipating the days ahead.”

“It is such a happy and exciting time for Meghan,” the source added. “She looks absolutely radiant and is taking each day at a time. [She is] looking forward to becoming a mother.”

Ragland’s arrival also coincided with Easter Sunday as well as Queen Elizabeth‘s 93rd birthday, which Harry and Markle celebrated with a sweet Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma’am, Granny,” the pair captioned a series of photos on Instagram documenting the Queen’s life, including her time with both of them. “Wishing you the most wonderful day! Harry & Meghan.”

Harry and the rest of the Royal Family joined the Queen for lunch after an Easter Sunday church service to celebrate her big day. Markle did not attend, prompting fans to wonder if she was close to going into labor.

Many fans have been annoyed at Harry and Markle for keeping the birth of their baby private, especially after being able to tune in for their wedding and watching them parade around the world during their first international tour.

According to royal commentator Carole Malone, who spoke on Sky News, Express reports, their decision to keep the arrival of the littlest royal private is a “slap in the face” to their loyal fans.

“Someone needs to explain to me how a statement announcing the baby’s name, weight and gender would invade their privacy or deny them precious family time,” Malone said. “This is an unprecedented slap in the face for those legions of decent, ordinary people who love the Royal Family and see the royal birth as a joyous, national celebration – a celebration they’ve now been shut out of.”

“How hard would it be to spend two measly minutes outside the hospital waving and smiling at people who only want to wish them well?” she continued. “Us Brits give so much to the Royal Family, we also pay for the privilege of having them. Isn’t it time the Royals gave something back?”