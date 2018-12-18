Meghan Markle’s Mom Doria Ragland Will Not Spend Christmas With the Royal Family

Contrary to previous reports, Meghan Markle‘s mother, Doria Ragland, will not spend Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham House in Norfolk, according to Us Weekly.

“She is of course welcome at Sandringham,” a source said. “But wasn’t formally invited for this Christmas.”

While Ragland will reportedly not be present, Markle and Prince Harry will join the other royals, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, at Sandringham for the holiday. Before that, the royals will enjoy an annual lunch party with the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Once they arrive at Sandringham, the royals are expected to do a walkabout on Christmas Eve, as the event is a royal tradition and will this year offer fans another glimpse at Markle’s growing baby bump.

Markle previously spent Christmas with the royals in 2017, a significant occasion seeing as she was engaged to Harry at the time and not yet married.

“Attending as a fiancée is a first for the family,” a source said at the time, noting Markle’s lack of relatives in the United Kingdom. “Given that Meghan doesn’t have family in the U.K., it’s only right that she spends Christmas with Harry and his.”

Ahead of the holiday, Markle has attended multiple festive events including a Christmas Carol Service in London.

On Tuesday, the Duchess visited residential nursing home Brinsworth House, where she told a resident that she was feeling “very pregnant today,” according to PEOPLE. During the visit, the royal also listened to Christmas carols and took part in craft-making. The visit marked Markle’s last public engagement before the holiday break.

Markle and Harry’s first child is due in the spring, and reports indicate that Ragland will be spending a significant amount of time in the U.K. after her grandchild is born.

A source told Us Weekly that “Meghan of course wants her mom to move to the U.K.”

According to the insider, Ragland wants to spend “a lot of time with Meghan and the baby” but isn’t planning on relocating permanently.

“Doria hasn’t made any commitments about doing so,” the source said. “She has told friends that she would keep her house in Los Angeles but is indeed planning on spending a majority of her time with Meghan.”

There will be plenty of room for Ragland once she arrives to spend time with her grandchild, as Markle and Harry are preparing to move from Nottingham Cottage in London to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

