Meghan Markle’s Mom Reportedly Taking Nanny Classes Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland is reportedly taking nanny classes amid rumors that the Duchess of Sussex is already pregnant.

A “royal source” told the U.K. tabloid The Daily Star that Ragland enlisted in “nannying classes” at The Cradle Company, a Los Angeles firm that offers parenting classes and newborn care specialists.

“Doria’s been taking newborn specialist classes with the Cradle Company,” the source said, via The Sun. “Two of the teachers, Brandi and Hannah, are training Doria at her home half an hour away to avoid attracting unwanted attention.”

The source said Markle does not want to hire staff, but would rather have her mother move to the U.K. to help her care for her first baby with Prince Harry.

“The thought of having her mum move in with them and take on the role of baby nurse is the best possible solution to that,” the source continued. “Even more so because it’s something Doria has always wanted to do anyway. She already specialises in pre-natal yoga.”

Ragland still lives in Los Angeles, but there have been rumors about her moving to the U.K. in the past. This weekend, The Daily Mail also reported that Ragland took “secret visits” across the pond after the “repeated outbursts” by Markle’s father, Thomas Markle. The Mail reported that the trip took place in July, with Ragland staying at Prince Harry and Markle’s Oxfordshire cottage.

“The visit was totally under the radar… Doria supported Meghan throughout a lot of the ordeal with Thomas,” a source told the Mail.

There have been rumors that Markle is expecting her first child, but Kensington Palace has not commented. There was even a rumor in a the Globe tabloid that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning to adopt a baby from Africa and asked George and Amal Clooney to be the baby’s godparents. Gossip Cop debunked that rumor.

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that the newlyweds plan to start a family after wrapping their first major tour to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga this fall.

“They wanted to hit the ground running after their marriage to focus on their charitable interests and Meghan is really looking forward to representing Her Majesty on her first major Commonwealth tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand,” the source said, adding that Markle is “busily preparing and doesn’t want to make a wrong step.”

The source continued, “She really is taking the new job part of her role seriously having meetings with palace staff and learning about the Commonwealth so she can support Harry in his new role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.”

The trip is expected to be tied to the Invictus Games in Sydney, which kick off on Oct. 20.

Photo credit: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images