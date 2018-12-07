Meghan Markle’s Life to Get Royal Treatment in Musical Production

Meghan Markle‘s life is the stuff of fairy tales — hardworking student grows up to become a successful actress and later marries a prince — and it seems the Duchess of Sussex has now inspired a full-on musical production, with the BBC planning a short radio show to celebrate the royal.

Titled The Sixth in Line to Be King and I, a play on the musical The King and I, the brief production will see its stars “look ahead to what promises to be an exciting 2019 for the happy royal couple as they expect their first child in the spring.”

The pun in the show’s name reflects the fact that Prince Harry is currently sixth in line for the throne, behind Prince Charles, Prince William and William’s children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The production will be a comedy and a “Rodgers and Hammerstein”-style show, according to the BBC, and will be an “inspired celebration of Meghan Markle’s life to date,” the Daily Telegraph reports.

The show will air on BBC Radio Four over 15 minutes on New Year’s Day and will star the program’s regular cast members Pippa Evans, who will play Markle, Dave Lamb and Richie Webb.

As Markle is currently expecting her first child with Prince Harry, the musical will no doubt address the couple’s exciting new journey, though the short special will also tackle the Duchess’ life before becoming a mom.

Kensington Palace initially announced Markle’s pregnancy in a series of tweets in October.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

In addition to becoming a mom in 2019, Markle is also expected to follow in the footsteps of the other members of her royal family and announce the patronages, charities and causes she will officially back.

Royal fans got even more of an idea of what those causes might be earlier this week, when Markle privately attended King’s College London as part of the Association of Commonwealth Universities. There, she discussed the importance of higher education, and Markle has made it clear in the past that education is a cause that’s close to her heart.

