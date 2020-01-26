Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Have Reportedly Not Spoken to Each Other Since Royal Split

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their exit from the Royal Family, sources close to the members are now alleging that Markle and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton have not kept in touch since the drama unfolded. Per sources via Us Weekly, Middleton and Markle “have not spoken since [the royal exit] happened.” But that doesn’t seem to worry the American-born actress.

“Meghan feels free. She has never been happier,” the source alleged. “She’s happy to be out of London. She was surprised at how quickly everything happened.”

Markle and Harry announced their departure from the royal family on Jan. 8, with Harry later explaining days later that it was a decision made with “great sadness,” but one he could see no other option to.

“It brings me great sadness that it has come to this,” he explained. “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

“Our hope was to continue serving the queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding,” Harry continued. “Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible. I’ve accepted this knowing it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am, but I hope it helps you understand what it had come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”

He added that though he had always “hoped” to serve the royal family, things ended up going differently. He went on to say that “the U.K. is my home and a place I love. That will never change.”

Markle and Harry will also no longer receive public funding, and they promised to repay the government for the refurbishments at Frogmore Cottage. The changes will not go into effect until this spring.

While Prince William and Queen Elizabeth have spoken out, Middleton has yet to publicly comment on the royal drama. A source told Us that Markle and Middleton “barely speak.”

