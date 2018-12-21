Meghan Markle Reportedly Ignoring Queen Elizabeth’s Instructions on Handling Family Drama

Queen Elizabeth II has been queen longer than Meghan Markle has been alive, but the Duchess of Sussex reportedly did not pay attention to her advice when it came to the ongoing Markle family drama.

The Queen knew about the issues between Markle, who is now expecting her first child with Prince Harry, and her estranged father Thomas Markle and half-sister Samantha Markle. According to Vanity Fair, the Queen wanted to make sure the Royal Family did not have to deal with another controversial romantic relationship. So, she wanted to get the family behind them as soon as possible. However, Markle wanted to fix things herself.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She was very concerned that it [the Markle situation] was spiraling out of control, which it was,” one source told the magazine. “Buckingham Palace wanted to be able to do something and be proactive and make the situation go away. It was a direction from the Queen, so her courtiers were under strict instructions to sort it out. But Kensington Palace was not singing from the same hymn sheet, and that was because the message was coming from Meghan. She didn’t want to engage and thought that she could handle it on her own.”

The source said there was “a lot of tension” between the royals’ representatives, adding, “I think it just got to a point where was stalemate, and you know, neither could move.”

Vanity Fair reports that Markle and Prince Harry did what they could to prepare for Thomas to attend the wedding. However, Markle refused to speak about the family drama publicly, and Thomas began his interview spree, in which he complained about how the royal family was treating him. Thomas missed his daughter’s wedding, leaving Markle’s mother Doria Ragland as the only member of her family to attend the May nuptials. Thomas said he suffered a heart attack, which made it impossible to travel from Mexico to the U.K.

A source told Vanity Fair that Markle “broke down in tears” before the wedding because of her father’s absence.

The Vanity Fair report was published just a few days after Thomas sat down for another interview, this time with Good Morning Britain. In the interview, he accused his daughter of “ghosting” him.

“I have been ghosted. I am very disappointed by it. I am not sure why it is happening,” Thomas claimed. “I [have] been reaching out. I have been trying to reach out for several weeks. Every day [I] send a text, I just haven’t got anything back. I just keep asking for her to respond back to me and I haven’t got any response back. I have sent letters.”

Thomas went on to say there “has to be a place for me” since he will be the child’s grandfather.

“All I can say is that I’m here, she knows it, and I’ve reached out to her and I need her to reach back to me. I love her very much,” he said.

Thomas later spoke directly to his daughter, saying, “I love you very much, you’re my daughter and I’d really like to hear from you… Whatever differences or problems we have we should be able to work them out, we’re family. Please reach out to me.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child in Spring 2019.

Photo credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images