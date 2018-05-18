Meghan Markle Has a Fresh Pre-Royal Wedding Hairdo

Meghan Markle is rocking a new hairdo in the days leading up to her wedding to Prince Harry.

The duchess-to-be was spotted arriving for royal wedding rehearsals Thursday having traded in her signature messy bun for an elegant half-up, half-down look.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former Suits star debuted a significantly shorter hairstyle with wispy side fridge perfectly framing her face, keeping her center part.

The appealingly effortless hairstyle had loosened top pieces to give it a casual feel. After rehearsal wrapped, Markle removed the bobby pins, letting her hair fall down over her shoulders.

While Markle has worn her hair down for several royal appearances with Prince Harry over the past few months, one of her most frequently worn hairstyles is the messy bun. There’s no word on how she’ll be doing her hair for the royal wedding.

Markle will reportedly walk unescorted down the aisle on Saturday during the first part of the wedding procession in an unprecedented step for a royal bride in the U.K. When she reaches the Quire, where the main royal guests will be seated, Markle will be joined by her future father-in-law, Prince Charles, where they will walk together to the foot of the altar.

Instead of Charles giving her away to her husband-to-be in the traditional sense, he will stand back as Markle approaches Prince Harry, a plan Markle reportedly came up with herself even when the plan was for her own father to walk her down the aisle.

Health concerns have since grounded Thomas Markle Sr. in his home in Mexico, making him unable to attend the royal wedding.

As far as Markle’s dress, the details remain unknown — but rumors are circulating that David Emmanuel, the designer of Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding gown, may be designing the former Suits star’s gown as well.

Rumors that he could be the designer were sparked after the co-designer of Elizabeth Emanuel was spotted at Windsor Castle, where St. George’s Chapel is located and where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived just a day prior.

Emanuel had previously teased the idea of what he would put Markle in should he be the one to design the gown.

“What would I put Meghan in? Something sleek and clean, quite bodied with a long train, and I’d put her in a clinging silk crepe,” Emanuel previously stated, according to Harper’s Bazaar. “But, you know, she can’t be the sex bomb on her wedding day. She can look smoldering and wonderful, but it’s got to be regal.”