Meghan Markle’s Half Sister Samantha Under Investigation for ‘Online Bullying’ Allegations

Florida detectives are reportedly investigating Samantha Markle, the estranged half-sister of Meghan Markle, for alleged cyberbullying. An officer from the Polk County Sheriff’s Department told the Sunday Mirror the investigation is ongoing and Markle has not been arrested yet. A separate source told the outlet the investigation is in the early stages.

“There have been multiple reports of allegations of cyber-bullying made. Samantha Markle is aware of this allegation,” the officer told the Mirror. “She has not been arrested. This is an ongoing case and I cannot speculate on a timeline yet or make any other comment.”

“The allegations relate to numerous internet platforms and include complaints from at least four countries, including the U.K., Canada and Sweden,” a source further explained. “It is a large and widespread investigation and is likely to be a long process. The investigation is still at an early stage.”

It’s not clear what messages specifically launched the investigation or at what outlet they were made. The Mirror only reports that Markle made “controversial remarks” about the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry.

According to the outlet, the royal family did not instigate the investigation.

Ever since Meghan became involved with the British Royal Family, Markle has been nothing but critical of her younger sister. At one point, Markle threatened to write a book about Meghan, although that has yet to surface.

In her most recent critical comments, Markle bashed Meghan’s recent comments about how difficult it is to handle increased media scrutiny in the U.K.

“I think it is really ludicrous that someone who is escorted around the world by millions of dollars worth of security on private jets as a millionaire could ever complain about anything,” Markle told Inside Edition. “For her to have the audacity to say something like, ‘It is nice to know if someone wants to know if I am OK.’ I thought, ‘Wow, did you ever ask dad if he was OK during two heart attacks?’”

Markle insisted, “Telling the truth is not being mean.”

“She knew exactly what she was doing, so, hey you got what you wanted,” Markle continued.

At the very least, Markle could not criticize her nephew. She said the documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey was the first time she saw pictures of Archie.

“He is adorable,” Markle told Inside Edition. “He looks like Harry.”

In the ITV interview, which aired on ABC in the U.S. Wednesday, journalist Tom Bradby asked if it was fair to say she is “not really OK” thanks to the media scrutiny. “Yes,” a clearly choked-up Markle replied.