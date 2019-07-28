Meghan Markle’s Half-Brother Thomas Markle Jr. Pleads to Queen Elizabeth to Resolve Family Feud

Thomas Markle Jr., the half-brother of Meghan Markle, is hoping Queen Elizabeth II will step in to help heal the divided family. In a new interview, Markle also pleaded with the Duchess of Sussex to stay in contact with her family now that she has a child of her own.

Markle told The Sunday Mirror the Queen and Meghan’s father-in-law Prince Charles should “step in” and tell Meghan to “make amends” with her father, Thomas Markle Sr.

“Now you’re a mother, I hope you’re grown up and mature enough to figure out family is very important,” Markle said.

Although Meghan has spent time with her mother, Doria Ragland, since marrying Harry in May 2018, Markle said he things Ragland might be “frozen out” of Meghan’s life.

“She gets a day here, a day there… that’s about it,” Markle said, without specific evidence. “That’s probably the next relationship that’s going to fall off the map.”

Markle said the family is still nervous that Meghan may never see her father again. The two have not seen each other since it was discovered that Markle Sr. was paid for staging paparazzi photos before the wedding last year. Markle Sr. did not travel to the U.K. to walk Meghan down the aisle, and Ragland was the only member of Meghan’s family at the wedding. Markle Sr. said he suffered a heart attack before the wedding.

“I think the Queen should step in and tell Meghan to make amends with her father and family,” Markle told the Mirror. “Charles should step in and say, ‘Something’s not right’. They should force her into this, or it’s just going to continue to cause problems in her life.”

Markle lives in Grants Pass, Oregon and, although he has not spoken to Meghan in several years, he claims Meghan is now different than the girl he grew up with.

“If something critical happens to our father, would Meghan show up? I honestly don’t think she would,” he said. “God forbid she’s not that heartless. I don’t think anybody could live with that for her entire life.”

Markle sought to remind Meghan that she still has family in the U.S. and believes they should be a part of her son Archie’s life.

“Some day I hope you’re smart enough and mature enough to open up and let your family into your life, and baby Archie’s life,” he told the Mirror. “Most of all I hope you call your father and let him be at least a part of yours and Archie’s life. You owe him that.”

This isn’t the first time Markle, 52, has tried to reach out to his half-sister through the media. In March, he appeared on an Italian show to say he would “love to meet” her baby. In August 2018, he publicly blamed Prince Harry for their strained family relationship.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their son Archie in May. A source close to Markle Sr. told Us Weekly he is “devastated” that he has not seen his grandson.

Photo credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images