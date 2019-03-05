Meghan Markle Gives Update on Baby’s Arrival During Palace Event

Meghan Markle’s pregnancy is on the collective mind of Royal Family friends and fans, as the Duchess of Sussex gave an update Tuesday on when she and Prince Harry will be welcoming their first child.

During a special reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, Markle spoke with a guest from Cardiff, Wales about her pregnancy.

“I look different than when you saw me last!” she said to the guest, according to PEOPLE; many of the guests invited to the reception are involved in charities and organizations the royal family regularly works alongside.

“How are you doing?” the man replied. “I’m sure everyone is asking.”

“No, it’s actually very sweet. It’s a very sweet, nurturing thing to ask,” she said, before revealing: “We’re nearly there!”

The two went on to discuss a small company in Wales that spiked in popularity when Markle wore a pair of its jeans last year.

While her due date inches closer, she and Harry continue to put final touches on their new home in Windsor and prepare for his or her arrival. With the baby due at the end of April or early May, the couple has not publicly revealed whether they’ll be having a boy or girl — although one source told Us Weekly that the married couple does know the sex of their bundle of joy.

The source said that Markle told guests at her Feb. 20 baby shower in New York City that she’s having a boy, though a video of the pastel pink decorations at the event initially led royal fans to think otherwise.

Markle’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, will also reportedly be throwing a baby shower for her as well in the U.K.

“There is still going to be some sort of private baby-centric event for Meghan’s U.K. people, and Kate will host,” a source told Us Weekly following Markle’s star-studded NYC shower. “Her glam people and other relatives will be there. Not sure if it’s a total baby ‘shower,’ but you could probably call it that.”

Markle’s NYC shower was hosted by Serena Williams and Markle’s best friend Genevieve Hillis, with the bash held at Williams’ Grand Penthouse at the Mark Hotel. About 20 of Markle’s closest friends attended the shower, which featured flower-arranging lessons and food catered by Michelin-star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Famous guests included Amal Clooney and Gayle King, as well as Markle’s former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer. Several other of her close friends included Jessica Mulroney and Misha Nonoo also attended the shower.