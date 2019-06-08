Meghan Markle Makes First Public Appearance Since Archie’s Birth

Just over a month after Prince Archie’s birth, Meghan Markle made her first public appearance. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Saturday for the Trooping the Color parade in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.

Markle, 37, was photographed riding in a carriage wearing a plain blue dress with a matching overcoat and fascinator, according to The Sun. The look for her first outing was designed by Clare Waight Keller, that same person who designed her Givenchy wedding gown. Markle’s hat, meanwhile, was designed by Noel Stewart.

The parade marked the former Suits star’s official return to royal duty, The Sun reported. She stepped out to watch 1,400 troops march at the event. Markle was photographed with husband Prince Harry. Kate Middleton was pictured sitting opposite Markle while riding in a horse-drawn carriage to the parade. She was seated next to Duchess Camilla.

Fans were thrilled to see Markle out and about again, praising her appearance on social media. Many gushed about how “amazing” she looked a month after giving birth, while others obsessed over how chic she looked at the event.

Archie didn’t accompany Markle and Prince Harry to the Trooping of Color parade, as noted by PEOPLE. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were all in attendance. PEOPLE reported that Archie stayed behind with members of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s staff, as his parents felt he was too young for the event at just 5-weeks-old.

The magazine noted that last year, Prince Louis — just 7-weeks-old at the time — was missing from the parade, too. He attended this year, however. Perhaps Archie will make an appearance at the 2020 iteration of the event.

Markle’s appearance at the annual event comes after she skipped out on Donald Trump’s visit with the royal family. The 72-year-old reality star-turned-politician called the duchess “nasty” for opting not to meet with him, then later denied the comment despite their being audio recording of it.

She didn’t just skip Trump’s visit, however. Markle also missed the 75th D-Day anniversary events.