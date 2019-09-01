Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Pleads to Make up With Daughter, Meet Grandson Archie

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas is not done talking to press about her. Thomas called his daughter and her husband Prince Harry “hypocritical” in a new interview, where he also insisted he just wants to reunite with his daughter and meet the couple’s son, Archie.

Thomas spoke with the Mail on Sunday for the first time since Meghan gave birth to her first child with Harry on May 6, claiming he was unfairly cut out of his grandson’s life.

“I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it on my wall beside the one of Meghan,” Thomas told the publication. “Isn’t that what any grandfather would want? I’d love to know if he’s got the famous Markle nose.”

Thomas has been estranged from his daughter since her May 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle. he didn’t attend the ceremony after suffering a heart attack after being caught in a paparazzi photo scandal, Us Weekly writes. He reportedly posed for paparazzi as he tried on outfits for the big day, which did not sit well with the Royal Family.

The former lighting director claimed that Meghan and Harry did not reach out to him in the hospital and “never once has Meghan ever asked me how I’m doing. Not then, not since.”

He told the Mail on Sunday that he has apologized for staging the photos and claimed he recently sent his daughter a card for her 38th birthday last month.

“I sent her a card via her financial adviser in L.A. but received no acknowledgment,” he said in the interview. “I have no idea if she got it.”

Thomas has famously not stopped trashing his daughter, her husband and other members of the Royal Family since her wedding. However, he still hopes to meet his grandson soon.

“There was never any problem between Meghan and me until recently,” he said. “I’ve stayed quiet because Meghan was pregnant with Archie but I’m speaking out now because they and their PR people are continuing to ghost me out of her life.”

“Of course, I’m disappointed not to see Archie,” he continued. “I had hoped becoming a mother would mellow Meghan and she would reach out.”

He also didn’t hesitate to comment on recent tabloid stories about the couple, including reports Meghan and Harry took a private jet where the young family vacationed at Elton John’s mansion.

“I feel sorry for them in a way because they brought this on themselves. You can’t say one thing and do another,” he told the publication.

“Everyone raves about how gracious and wonderful they are, but they are not wonderful to their own family. That’s hypocritical,” he added. “You can’t portray yourself as being charitable and bringing people together and then ghost your own father and your entire family. Their treatment of me has left a lot to be desired.”