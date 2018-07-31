Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Markle Says Her ‘Sense of Superiority’ Riles Him

Duchess Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, lashed out at his daughter in a new interview, also offering a prediction about when she and Prince Harry might have their first baby.

In the new conversation first reported by Us Weekly, Markle said that he predicts his daughter and the new Royal Family member will have their baby within a year, but said he worries he’ll never get to see his grandchildren.

The 74-year-old, who now lives in a rented home in Mexico, told the Mail on Sunday in an interview that he hasn’t spoken to his daughter for 10 weeks, saying that the rift is punishment for his paparazzi photo scandal that made headlines before her wedding to Prince Harry in May.

“I’m really hurt that she’s cut me off completely,” he said. “I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the palace, but after I said a few critical words about the royal family changing Meghan, they cut me off.”

After saying that the numbers had been disconnected, he added, “I have no way of contacting my daughter.”

The retired TV lighting director went on to tell the British newspaper about Meghan wanting to have a child.

“Meghan was apparently upset with me for saying that she and Harry will probably have a baby soon,” Markle continued. “But Meghan’s been saying that herself for the past six or seven years, talking about how much she wants a family. Harry’s been saying it too.”

“What’s sad is that sometime in the next year Meghan and Harry will have a baby and I’ll be a grandfather, and if we’re not speaking I won’t see my grandchild,” he added. “How tragic is that, to deprive a child of its grandfather because I said a few things critical of the royal family.”

Markle, who spoke to the Mail on Sunday over the course of three days, was reportedly bitter as he discussed his daughter, whose mother is his ex-wife Doria Ragland.

“She became the woman that she is today thanks to everything I did for her,” he said as he detailed paying to send Meghan to exclusive private schools and Northwestern University. “Did I get any recognition for it? Any thanks? She doesn’t even speak to me now. How cold is that?”

Though Markle understands his daughter is unhappy about him speaking out about the family, he refuses to stay mum on the subject.

“What riles me is Meghan’s sense of superiority. She’d be nothing without me. I made her the duchess she is today,” he said. “Everything that Meghan is, I made her.”

At another point in the lengthy interview, he reflected on his sadness about the “loss” of his daughter, saying that he wanted to send her a card for her birthday on Aug. 4, but doubted it could get to her.

“Meghan is everything to me,” he said as he expressed his hope for a reconciliation with the girl he calls “Bean.” “I love her and I always will.”

A source close to the Duchess told Us Weekly that her relationship with her father might be beyond repair.

“Meghan is so upset over Thomas,” the source explained. “She doesn’t even know how to communicate with her dad without knowing he won’t exploit her. She lives in fear that he’ll leak their communication. If he’s spoken this much already, why wouldn’t he leak their conversation?”

“She would like to speak to him, but there is no trust there anymore,” the source added. “And it doesn’t seem like it could ever be rebuilt. The damage is done.”