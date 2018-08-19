Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Growing ‘Bitter’ Over Children Not Paying His Retirement

Meghan Markle‘s father, Thomas Markle, is reportedly getting “increasingly bitter” with his children over not paying for his retirement.

Thomas, a 74-year-old former Hollywood lighting director, has reportedly claimed he has not received a “f–ing dime” from Markle and her half-siblings, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle, reports the Daily Mirror.

“While he was working, Tom supported all his children. He was generous,” a source told the Mirror. “But he made no secret that he expected in his dotage the money he spent on them would be repaid.”

The source continued, “He says they have not given him a f–ing dime back. He is growing increasingly bitter about it, and it has not been helped by how his ex-wife, Meghan’s mum, has been so welcomed into the royal fold. The fact she could be moving to England has not helped the situation while he is in a pokey home in Mexico.”

Thomas himself told The Sun earlier this week that he “took care of my mother for the last five years of her life” and is waiting for his daughter to follow-through with her promise to do the same.

“My daughter said she’d take care of me in my declining years. I’m not talking money, I’m talking about taking care of me. That’s important to me,” Thomas told The Sun.

The Mirror claims there has been a “wedge” between Thomas and his children since he retired from Hollywood seven years ago. He reportedly earned six figures a year and won $750,000 from the California lottery in 1990. After retiring, Thomas moved to Mexico for a cheaper lifestyle. He still declared himself bankrupt in California in 2016.

Thomas has said in previous interviews that he has felt shut out by the royal family ever since he took money to appear in staged paparazzi photos. He was supposed to be at Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, but suffered a heart attack days earlier.

While Thomas continues talking to the British press, Kensington Palace is reportedly “re-evaluating options,” as they try to figure out a response to Thomas’ criticisms. Markle is reportedly “hurt” by her father’s comments.

“She has gone through periods of difficulty with her father in the past, but she does love him,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s what’s been so difficult about this.”

To make matters worse, Samantha is reportedly joining Celebrity Big Brother, where she could share more drama with the public.

“The Palace, who normally takes a firm policy of not commenting on personal matters, is now considering a more aggressive strategy to deal with the situation with both her father and her sister,” ET‘s source claims. “No one wants to see this continue.”

Photo credit: Chris J Ratcliffe – WPA Pool / Getty Images