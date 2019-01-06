Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Defends Her Amid Kate Middleton Feud Speculation

Thomas Markle might have differences with daughter Meghan Markle, but when it comes to her reported “feud” with Kate Middleton, he took his daughter’s side.

“If there is any animosity between Meghan and Kate they should put their differences aside. I’m very upset by the criticism Meghan is getting,” Markle told The Sun in a new interview this weekend. “I don’t think she deserves it and I don’t think she is doing one third of the things she is being accused of doing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He called on the Duchess of Sussex to end the rumored rift with Middleton, adding, “This just isn’t like her.”

Markle said he does not believe the report that Meghan caused the Duchess of Cambridge to cry during a fitting for bridesmaids dresses before Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in May.

“I think Kate also knows she is in a stronger power position than Meghan is,” Markle said, referring to the fact that Middleton is married to a future king. “Kate’s the hero mother. I can’t see her being that weak. No woman is who pops out a kid then walks out of hospital the same day.”

Markle continued, “I don’t think she’s afraid of anyone. And I don’t believe that Meghan is trying to hurt her in any shape or form. But at the moment I cannot call Meghan and say ‘What is going on? How can I help you?’ I need to know what the hell is happening and why it is happening. I need to know why she is being bashed every day.”

Markle will defend his daughter in this case, but he told The Sun the lack of communication between him and his daughter has left a dream turn into a “nightmare.”

“The royals and Meghan can help end this nightmare by simply giving me a call. To this day, I cannot think of anything I’ve done to deserve how I’m being treated now,” he said. “I’ve been a good father I’ve done nothing wrong. Axe murderers kill 19 people and their daughters still come and visit them in prison. It’s just incomprehensible for Meghan to treat me this way.”

Markle has reportedly not spoken to his daughter since she joined the royal family. He did plan to be at her wedding to join Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, but he suffered a heart attack which made it impossible for him to travel to the U.K. He believes he is still being blocked from talking to Meghan because of his paid paparazzi photo scandal and for ignoring Harry’s request he not talk to the press.

In his interview with The Sun, Markle had a message for Harry.

“If I’m the first person who’s insulted you or hurt your feelings, you’ve got a long way to go,” he said. “He’s human just like the rest of us. I feel that he feels he is above everyone else and that he has a right to talk down to people. And I cannot accept that. It feels like arrogance.”

The duchesses reportedly put their differences behind them on Christmas Day. A source told Us Weekly Queen Elizabeth II “desperately wanted Meghan and Kate to make up and she got her wish!”

Meghan is expecting her first child with Harry in the spring.