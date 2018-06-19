Meghan Markle's Dad Says Royal Couple Will Have Kids ‘Soon’

Meghan Markle has plans to start a family with her new husband Prince Harry, according to her father Thomas Markle.

Thomas appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday in his first televised interview since the Royal Wedding took place in May. According to him, having kids has been a dream of hers.

"She's wanted children for a long time, yes," Thomas said. "And when she met Harry and she spoke about how much she loves him, there's gotta be a child in the making soon. I don't think the stork has hit the air yet, but I think it will happen sooner or later."

Elsewhere in the interview Thomas dished on Markle first introducing Harry to him.

"First phone calls were, 'Daddy, I have a new boyfriend.' And I said, 'That's really nice.' And the next call was like, 'He's British,' and I said, 'Well, that's really nice,'" Thomas said. "And the third time around was, 'Well, he's a prince.' And at that point, she said, 'It's Harry,' and I said, 'Oh, Harry, OK.' And she said, 'Of course, we'll have to call him H so no one knows.' We talked about that and eventually I spoke to him as well, very nice man, gentleman."

He also recalled Harry formally asking him for his daughter's hand in marriage, saying he made Harry give a promise over the phone.

"I said, 'You're a gentleman. Promise me you'll never raise a hand against my daughter and of course, I'll give my permission,'" Thomas said.

Markle and Harry gave a similar answer regarding children in their first interview with BBC News after announcing their engagement in November.

"I think eventually, one step at a time, and we'll start a family in the near future," Markle said.

Royal family reporter Katie Nicholl said the same in her report to Entertainment Tonight.

"Prince Harry, particularly, is very keen to start a family, pretty soon after the royal wedding," Nicholl said. "He's made no secret about wanting children."

As direct members of the British Royal Family, the potential future children of Harry and Markle would be relatively high up on the line of succession for the throne.

Queen Elizabeth currently holds the crown and her oldest son Prince Charles is first in line for succession. His oldest child Prince William (Harry's older brother), is second, followed by his and Kate Middleton's three children George (4), Charlotte (3) and Louis (two months).

Harry is in the sixth spot, and his first child would jump to the No. 7 ahead of Charles younger brother Prince Andrew.