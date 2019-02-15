Meghan Markle’s Dad Thomas Preparing to Reveal More From Private Letter She Wrote to Him

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., is reportedly considering releasing more of the letter she wrote to him just months after marrying Prince Harry.

Less than a week after releasing a five-page letter written to him in August of 2018 in which his daughter criticized his behavior and accused him of “creating so much pain,” The Sun reports that Markle Sr. is preparing to release more contents of the letter as the PR move “isn’t working.”

“It was nasty. Dad is prepared to release more of it,” the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, told the outlet.

First reported by PEOPLE on Feb. 6, the full contents of the letter were not revealed until the Daily Mail published it just three days later on Feb. 9. Addressed to “Daddy,” the letter details how the family feud has “broken her heart into a million pieces.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I write this, not understanding why you have chosen to take this path, turning a blind eye to the pain you’re causing,” the letter begins. “Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces — not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand.”

In the months since the royal wedding, which her father had to pull out of due to a paparazzi scandal and a health scare, Markle Sr., along with Samantha, have spoken out against the British Royal Family, at times accusing them of now allowing the Duchess to communicate with them.

“If you love me…allow us to live our lives in peace. Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband,” she continued. “I believed you, trusted you and told you I loved you…You fixated and clicked on the lies they were writing about me, especially those manufactured by your other daughter, who I barely know. You watched me silently suffer at the hand of her vicious lies. I crumbled inside.”

“You haven’t reached out to me since the week of our wedding, and while you claim you have no way of contacting me, my phone number has remained the same. This you know,” the letter continued. “No texts, no missed calls, no outreach from you — just more global interviews you’re being paid to do and say harmful and hurtful things that are untrue.”

The release of the letter was largely criticized by those closest to the Duchess, with George Clooney, who attended the May 19th royal wedding, stating that Markle has “been pursued and vilified.”