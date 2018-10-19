Meghan Markle Compares Pregnancy to ‘Jet Lag’ as She Reveals How Her Baby Is Already Affecting Her

Meghan Markle is opening up about her first pregnancy, revealing that she’s staying active throughout the pregnancy while she and Prince Harry travel the world together.

On the fourth day of her and Harry’s royal tour of the commonwealth in Australia, the newlyweds visited Bondi Beach, where Markle told a pregnant local, Charlotte Connell, that she’s having trouble sleeping.

“Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag,” Connell, 35, told Sky News. “She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep.”

It’s possible that Markle is indeed suffering from jet lag, as she and Harry arrived in Australia earlier this week for the start of a 16-day tour of the continent, as well as New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. The trip is timed to coincide with the Invictus Games in Sydney, an international event Harry started for wounded veterans and military members in 2014.

But even before pregnancy and before she was ever a royal, Markle has been dedicated to yoga, telling Best Health Magazine that her mother, Doria Ragland — who is an instructor in Los Angeles — plays a major role in her love for it.

“Yoga is my thing,” Markle said in 2015. “My mom is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven.”

She continued, “I was very resistant as a kid. But she said, ‘Flower, you will find your practice — just give it time.’ In college, I started doing it more regularly.”

She was even spotted on her way to a yoga class last year while dating Prince Harry and filming the seventh season of Suits in Toronto.

The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this week via a statement from Kensington Palace. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement Monday. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Ragland also issued a statement through her representative, a short time after the news broke. “Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her fist grandchild,” the statement read.

While at Bondi Beach, Harry and Markle were greeted by the founders of OneWave, a surfing community group dedicated to raising awareness for mental health and well-being in an engaging way. The two took part in the “Fluro Friday” session, where people of all ages share their experiences of mental health issues in an “anti-bad vibe circle.”