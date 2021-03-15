Why Meghan Markle's Sister Thinks Her and Prince Harry Will Divorce

✖

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle thinks she and husband Prince Harry are heading for divorce unless some things change. It's no secret Samantha has not been in favor of her actress sister throughout the last two years, but after the couple's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, Samantha feels the former Suits actress isn't being honest and feels Harry is starting to see that. However, those who tuned into the interview at the beginning of March, it appears Harry feels firm in his decision to separate from his family.

"Maybe he's already questioning it. He has to be if he has a functioning frontal lobe," Samantha said according to PageSix. "He's not 12." She continued, "He's got to have a sense of, 'Oh, my God, everything you've said to me has been a lie." She then proceeded to reveal she feels unless they go through intense "counseling" and "work on being honest," they won't make it. "I see [the marriage] ending in divorce unless they get extensive counseling and can agree to work on being honest, to work on apologies, to work on everyone that they've damaged in the course of this bull-in-a-china-shop two-year spiel."

During Markle's interview with Winfrey, she admitted that it had been years since she's seen her half-sister. However, Samantha came forward showing pictures of the two throughout the years as she attempted to go against what her estranged sister said, but it's still unclear on how often the two would see each other. According to Markle, they didn't see each other often, but according to Samantha, they were involved a lot more in each other's lives.

"I mean, nothing about any of this has been honest, and the damage to the royals has been massive," Samantha said. Since the couple's interview, fans have come out either in strong support or not of the two revealing so much. Several think they did the interview for money — although Markle confirmed before the interview started that they were not getting paid for it — while other's feel Harry is making the right decision considering what happened to his mom, Princess Diana.

According to Markle and Harry, the royal family did not defend them when they felt they needed it the most, which was the ultimate reason they decided to leave. They explained that they only wanted to step down from a senior level, but as their security was taken away, including Harry's, they felt unprotected. Ultimately, they chose to walk away and live a financially-free life. Another issue they raised was racism. They confessed that there were discussions among the royal family on how dark the skin of their son Archie would be when he was born. Harry said he finally saw things from Markle's shoes and that made him question a lot of things.