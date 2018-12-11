Meghan Markle Reportedly Breaks Royal Protocol at 2018 British Fashion Awards

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, appears to have broken another royal protocol just by appearing at the British Fashion Awards Monday with dark-colored nail polish.

Markle wore glossy, dark nails to the event, marched with a black, silk velvet asymmetrical Givenchy Haute Couture outfit, reports Entertainment Tonight. Her dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller, who also designed Markle’s famous wedding dress.

Before Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry in May, it was reported that she would have to give up dark nail polish. Queen Elizabeth II reportedly prefers sheer pink polish, and many other members of the Royal Family wear light or nude colors.

The former Suits actress appeared at the awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London to present Keller with the Designer of the Year award. Her appearance came as a surprise, ET reports.

“As all of you in this room know, we have a deep connection to what we wear. Sometimes it’s very personal, sometimes it’s emotional,” Markle said during the ceremony. “But for me, this connection is rooted in really being able to understand that it’s about supporting and empowering each other, especially as women. When we choose to wear a certain designer, we’re not just a reflection of their creativity and their vision but we’re also an extension of their values — of something in the fabric, so to speak, that is much more meaningful.”

At the end of her speech, Markle reflected on a positive shift she has seen in the fashion industry.

“I recently read an article that said the culture of fashion has shifted from one where it was cool to be cruel to now, where it’s cool to be kind,” Markle told the crowd before presenting Keller the award. “To that point I feel especially proud to announce tonight’s winner who, yes, is a British designer, leading on the global stage with vision and creativity, but also with incredible kindness, which is why when I met her for the first time 11 months ago I knew that we would be working very closely together.”

Markle’s appearance was such a surprise that Keller did not even know she would be there. Keller praised Markle as an “amazing woman,” adding, “I got to know Meghan on such a personal level and to have someone like that trust you in an incredible moment in their life is something that is just the most unbelievable honor.”

Markle, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the spring, has broken several royal traditions already. She has shown a willingness to pose for selfies with members of the public and the newleyweds have frequently been seen kissing in public.

The public appearance also came amid reports of a feud between Markle and Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. She has also reportedly shown “difficult” behavior, which has led her to lose another important aide.

Last month, Kensington Palace confirmed Prince Harry and Markle will be moving out of Nottingham College to live at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate “as they prepare for the arrival of their first child.”

Photo credit: Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images