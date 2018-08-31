Meghan Markle Blushes After She Slips out Prince Harry’s Pet Name

Meghan Markle appeared to have revealed her pet name for husband Prince Harry after she seemingly accidentally referred to the royal as “my love” during the pair’s appearance at a performance of Hamilton on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a performance of the musical in London’s West End at the Victoria Palace Theatre to benefit Harry’s charity Sentebale, and the royal pair joined the cast on stage after the show.

In a video, Markle could be seen standing in front of Harry as they posed for a picture, appearing to ask her husband, “Can you see, my love?”

At that moment, everyone on stage broke out into an assembled “Aww,” prompting Markle to put her hand on her chest in embarrassment before laughing.

As the audio isn’t exactly audible, it’s being widely reported that Markle said something similar. In addition to the performers, Harry also put on a bit of a show, jokingly singing a few moments of one of the musical’s songs, “You’ll Be Back.”

“You say…” he began as the those assembled burst into cheers and applause before the royal quickly halted his mini-performance.

“You say…” Thank you to the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd for a fantastic performance, raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale‘s work with children and young people affected by HIV #HamiltonLDN pic.twitter.com/M5hmjTfhEz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 29, 2018

Ironically, “You’ll Be Back” is sung by the character who plays King George III, who happens to be Harry’s sixth great-grandfather, which Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda later noted on Twitter.

King George III’s great-great-great-great-great-great grandson The Duke Of Sussex sang a few bars tonight #HamiltonLDN 👀 //t.co/fnND9i2RlW — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 29, 2018

Miranda also apparently tried to get the prince to continue the song, which Harry politely declined to do.

“That’s definitely not going to happen,” Harry cracked, via E! News. “He did try, but I said no.”

Ahead of the performance, Markle reportedly took a solo trip, traveling to Canada to visit her friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney.

According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, sources told Good Morning America that the pair spent their time catching up, hanging by the pool and playing with Mulroney’s children. They also enjoyed a night out with friends, with Markle managing to make the whole trip undetected.

