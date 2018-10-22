Meghan Markle Bends Royal Wardrobe Rules With Daring Summer Dress

Ever since joining the royal family, Meghan Markle has made it clear that she’s doing things her way, and the Duchess of Sussex proved that again on Monday with a daring style choice while attending a meet and greet with locals on Fraser Island during the couple’s royal tour of the Commonwealth.

The mom-to-be donned the Pineapple Dress by Reformation, which is a casual gray-and-white striped number featuring a tie at the waist and a slit up the leg. The slit is definitely a daring choice for a Duchess, but Markle pulls it off effortlessly, as she has been doing with her royal wardrobe ever since becoming an official member of the family.

Markle paired the dress with brown leather gladiator sandals by sandals by Sarah Flint and a large black pair of Karen Walker sunglasses. She wore her hair in her now-signature loose bun, with loose tendrils framing her face.

The dress retails for $218 and is currently sold out, likely due to the fact that Markle was seen wearing it.

Markle joined husband Prince Harry for the outing after Harry attended multiple engagements solo while the Duchess rested, as she was recently announced to be pregnant and is therefore likely feeling the way many pregnant women do, that is, not her best.

The Duchess has already bent the royal rules once before on her tour, wearing wedges to Bondi Beach. Queen Elizabeth is reportedly not a fan of the shoe, and the royal women seemingly don’t wear them when they’re around the monarch. However, Kate Middleton has worn wedges multiple times throughout her own tenure as a royal, proving that the shoe style is one that’s here to stay.

During her outing on Fraser Island, Markle happily cradled her baby bump as she walked hand-in-hand with her husband.

Kensington Palace announced last week that the Duchess is expecting her first child, making the announcement on social media.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the Palace said in a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

A source told PEOPLE that Markle is around 12 weeks pregnant, having had her 12-week ultrasound and is “feeling well.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein