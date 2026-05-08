Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson Engagement Odds Plummet After Infidelity Allegations

The world of celebrities always seems to move fast, especially when it comes to relationships.

Few couples have ever risen as quickly in prominence as musician/megastar Megan Thee

Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson. It was only a few months ago that fans were speculating how soon the lovebirds would be married, much less engaged. But those once sky-high odds of marriage are a far cry from the recent state of affairs.

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Just last week, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that she and Thompson were no longer a

couple. What’s more is that she cited a lack of “trust, fidelity and respect” as the main issue, posting allegations of Thompson’s infidelity to her massive following.

The split caught many off guard since the two seemed to be moving toward a happy life

together. The pair first went public in the summer of 2025 and regularly posted themselves

together: workouts, vacations, and even hanging out with each other’s families.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 16: Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion attend Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Now, social media has been completely flipped on its head as a full-blown scandal is in full swing.

Megan Thee Stallion publicly questioned whether the shooting guard could be monogamous, claiming he had irrefutably betrayed her trust. Internet detectives are now trying to connect the dots between Thompson and who he could have possibly cheated on the superstar with.

Ironically, many are speculating that Thompson may have had a fling with WNBA star Lexie Brown. Brown, in her own defense, has vehemently denied these rumors. But they still keep coming, and Brown has now had to hire extra security to combat online threats.

The internet seems firmly split on the issue. Some fans have defended Megan Thee Stallion for speaking out, while others are criticizing her for airing her “dirty laundry” for the world to see. Even Stephen A. Smith, the most prominent sports talking head in the world, weighed in, saying that “Thompson doesn’t deserve that” level of exposure.

Polymarket, which still offers odds on the couple getting engaged, has seen a drastic drop in the likelihood of the two becoming a married couple. Whereas a few weeks ago it was considered highly likely that the two would get engaged, the odds are now far below 50% that the couple will ever reconcile.

At this point, a reconciliation is far less likely than another accusation being made.