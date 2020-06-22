Megan Fox Interview on 'Bad Boys 2' Revives Sexist Claims Against Director Michael Bay

With the Bad Boys trilogy back in the spotlight with Bad Boys For Life hitting the big screen in January, an old interview by Megan Fox, who appeared in Bad Boyz 2 in 2003, has resurfaced and brought back sexist claims made against Michael Bay, the director of the first two films.

Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, Fox shared a story about how Bay made her dance in a bikini at the age of 15 as part of an audition for Transformers, which she would eventually star in for the series' first two films alongside Shia LaBeouf. Over the years, Fox has referenced other instances in which she felt violated by the director, telling the Los Angeles Times that she wasn't comfortable with how he treated her while on set. With the clip of her interview popping back on social media, Bay finds himself coming under heat from users on Twitter.

Megan Fox has been sexualized from the age of 15 when Michael Bay made her dance in a bikini and wash his car as part of her audition for Transformers. When she spoke out, she was labelled “ungrateful” by the media and her career was destroyed by Bay and Steven Spielberg. — ephraim winslow (@ephwinslow) June 21, 2020

Here are some of the most notable reactions across Twitter of Fox's allegations on Bay being revisited.