Megan Fox Interview on 'Bad Boys 2' Revives Sexist Claims Against Director Michael Bay
With the Bad Boys trilogy back in the spotlight with Bad Boys For Life hitting the big screen in January, an old interview by Megan Fox, who appeared in Bad Boyz 2 in 2003, has resurfaced and brought back sexist claims made against Michael Bay, the director of the first two films.
Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, Fox shared a story about how Bay made her dance in a bikini at the age of 15 as part of an audition for Transformers, which she would eventually star in for the series' first two films alongside Shia LaBeouf. Over the years, Fox has referenced other instances in which she felt violated by the director, telling the Los Angeles Times that she wasn't comfortable with how he treated her while on set. With the clip of her interview popping back on social media, Bay finds himself coming under heat from users on Twitter.
Megan Fox has been sexualized from the age of 15 when Michael Bay made her dance in a bikini and wash his car as part of her audition for Transformers. When she spoke out, she was labelled “ungrateful” by the media and her career was destroyed by Bay and Steven Spielberg.— ephraim winslow (@ephwinslow) June 21, 2020
Here are some of the most notable reactions across Twitter of Fox's allegations on Bay being revisited.
*Sees Michael Bay getting cancelled* pic.twitter.com/jEQntIsGrH— I Must Admit It's Getting Better (@OdaofCalifornia) June 21, 2020
Reminder that Megan Fox spoke out about Michael Bay sexually harassing her a decade ago and was promptly blacklisted and shamed to the point that when #MeToo came around she kept her mouth shut because she figured she was not a "sympathetic victim" anyway stream Jennifer's Body pic.twitter.com/GOgbWk8iMH— Sophia "Gay With Wheels" Hanson (@SophiaEHanson) June 21, 2020
i'm glad people are finally talking about how SHITTY Michael Bay was to Megan Fox. GOOD. GOOD. OUT. OUT DEMONS.— Jessi Sheron makes mermaid comics (@JessiSheron) June 21, 2020
michael bay sums up everything wrong with hollywood. predatory behavior, exploiting young actresses, making women fear to speak out in fear of their careers being ruined. and yet he keeps getting millions of dollars to make shitty movies with zero accountability— holli (@fllenangeIs) June 21, 2020
So glad Michael Bay is trending. Always one of the grossest, creepiest men in the business. How he treated a 15-year-old Megan Fox is disgusting.— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 22, 2020
Reading about Megan Fox's experiences with Michael Bay, Spielberg, and others, is jarring. No one should be treated that way when they're simply trying to do their job.
It's disgusting.
When will there be actual consequences for someone other than the exploited woman?— Staying in the Game (@AdrienneLaw) June 21, 2020