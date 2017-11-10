Megan Fox Slays in New Lingerie Selfie

Transformers star Megan Fox has transformed herself from a hit Hollywood actress that everyone wants in their movies to a married mother of three who has stepped out of the limelight of Hollywood and distanced herself from roles she once stated are “degrading.” But that hasn’t stopped her from showing some skin on social media.

At it again. Sneak peak, coming soon- just in time for festival season. @fredericks_hollywood A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

The lingerie snap was a sneak peek of the new assortment for Fox’s lingerie brand, Frederick’s of Hollywood, which will debut sometime next Spring.

“I’ve been reluctant in the past to work with brands because there’s a lot of politics behind it and it’s a big deal to lend your name and image to something,” Fox previously stated about the brand. “But by offering me ownership in the company and some creative say, it gives me an opportunity to be passionate about what I’m promoting.”

This isn’t the first time that Fox has modeled for her line of lingerie. Back in August, the company posted risqué pictures of Fox modeling the assortment of lingerie that would be made available.