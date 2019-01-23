Meet The Man Who Keeps Photoshopping Himself Into All of Kendall Jenner’s Photos

You may have noticed a few photobombed pictures of Kendall Jenner‘s as you scroll through your various social media feeds. As it turns out, the photos are posted by a man who claims to be Jenner’s fraternal twin named Kirby Jenner.

Kirby has been hilariously inserting himself into Jenner’s photos for several years, but just recently hit the 1-million Instagram followers mark while on his quest.

As Kardashian and Jenner family fans know, Kendall Jenner has no fraternal twin — but Kirby is dead set on sticking to his character.

“As my older twin sister, Kendall and I share an unbreakable bond. Mom says we’re kinda like Siegfried & Roy but with fewer tiger attacks and even more magic tricks,” Kirby told Bored Panda.

Despite the fact that Kirby claims they’re the same age, he said he admires Kendall like an older sister. “And to be honest, I really look up to Kendall. She does a lot for the fam, recycles all of her bottles and cans, and even has a gorgeous singing voice (baritone),” he said, adding that she even helps fund his crazy “failed business ideas and pipe dreams.”

Although Kirby’s Instagram posts might appear to the layman as seamlessly edited, he insists he’s not as high-tech as he appears.

“People keep asking me about Photoshop but I literally don’t even know what it is. I asked my friend, Ziti, to explain it to me bc he’s the most computer-y dude I know and it was so overwhelming it made my stomach hurt,” Kirby said. “But you know what I can explain? Microsoft friggin Paint. First, I open up a fresh new doc. Then, I use the pencil tool to draw a bird or maybe a sword or a giraffe. Sometimes I just doodle. Then I use the paint bucket to fill in different colors. There’s also a Stamp tool but I don’t know what it does. Then I have Kim help me print it out from mom’s printer/scanner combo and give them out to my friends.”

Check out some of Kirby’s best work inserting himself flawlessly into Kendall’s iconic life, as well as his stories and explanations that go along with it.

Met Gala memories

Kirby said he won the award for “Longest Sleeves” at the 2018 Met Gala, where he posed alongside Jenner on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“Whoa! I won the award for ‘Longest Sleeves’ at this Met Jingle Ball thing and this is a real big moment for me. S/O to Reggie at Men’s Wearhouse for hooking it up like always, my Uber driver for her patience, and Janet the caterer who fed me snacks all night bc I couldn’t find my own hands,” Kirby wrote.

Science fair symbolism

Kirby also posted a photo beside his “twin” that he says is meant to symbolize the time she got an A at their 4th grade science fair and he got a D-.

“Kendall and I had to do science fair projects in 4th grade. Hers was called ‘How Flowers Bloom’ and mine was called ‘Deadly Killer Bumblebees: When Will They Strike Next?’” he captioned the photo. “Kendall got an ‘A’ but I got a ‘D-‘ because my data was pretty inconclusive and also made up. Anyways, that’s what this photo is supposed to symbolize. I think it’s art.”

‘Horselife’

If there’s one passion Kirby shares with his famous “sister,” it’s all things horses.

“Ever since Kendall introduced me to the #horselife in elementary school, I immediately changed my dream of becoming a disc jockey to becoming a horse jockey,” he wrote. “S/O to @elleusa and my dope stylist @heatheralli for making my horse dreams come to life on this shoot. ULTRA SPECIAL S/O to the Palm Springs Search & Rescue team that found me after I wandered off and was lost AF in the desert for 16 gd hours lol smdh.”

Turtleneck Klub

Although Kendall doesn’t appear in his announcement revealing his foray into the turtleneck business, Kirby poses with “mom” Kris Jenner and “sister” Kim Kardashian, all of whom are posing in similar sweaters.

“Started a fresh new line of turtlenecks with Mom and Kim called Turtleneck Klub and each turtleneck comes with a gold shield that welcomes you to the Turtleneck Klub! I wanted to give out a free turtle too but apparently they’d all die in shipping or something idk. Also, we only have 2 sizes lol,” Kirby wrote.

Family parties

Kirby even shared a photo of himself at younger “sister” Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday last fall. While Kendall, Kylie, Kim and Kris all flipped the bird at the camera, Kirby held up an actual bird on his hand.

“Too $hort gave me this bird and it won’t stop saying the F word hahaha no but seriously does anyone know a bird trainer?” he wrote.

Sandwich Police, failed

In another gem, Kirby attempts to explain why he, Kendall’s hired Sandwich Police, failed at keeping her from eating a sandwich.

“Kendall is going on a ‘Sandwich Diet’ where she basically just doesn’t eat any sandwiches for a month and she hired me to be her ‘Sandwich Police’ which basically means I just don’t let her eat any sandwiches,” he wrote. “Not really great at my job tho b/c I thought she was texting on her phone but she was actually just eating a sandwich smh lol. I guess both of us aren’t great at keeping pinky promises.”

Golden Globes pizza party

Another picture-perfect moment shows Kendall digging into a slice of pizza while Kirby wears his on his white lapel at the 2017 Golden Globes.

“I don’t usually play with my food cause eating it is already so much fun, but when Kevin James asks you to play pizza catch… you don’t turn that shiz down!!!” he captioned the messy picture.

‘Camulflage’

Kirby even spent the time to “camuflage” himself into the wall during one of Jenner’s photo shoots.

“Ever since I learned the word camuflage in my 4th grade spelling bee it’s been my GO TO prank! It’s kind of hard cause I’m SUPER colorblind but I make it work ;)” he said.

