Meet Elin Nordegren’s Boyfriend Jordan Cameron

Now that the identity of Elin Nordegren’s new boyfriend has been revealed, fans are curious to learn more about Jordan Cameron.

Radar Online broke the news earlier this month that Nordegren, 39, was expecting her third child, and has since identified Cameron as the father of the baby-to-be. The 30-year-old is a former NFL player who played for the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins. He’s already a dad himself, to 10-year-old son Tristan from a previous relationship.

His sister, Brynn Cameron, has two young children, a son named Ford and a daughter named Finley, with NBA star Blake Griffin.

Football runs in Cameron’s blood; his brother, Colby Cameron, was drafted as a quarterback by the Carolina Panthers in 2013 but released from the team months later. Their cousin, Su’a Cravens, plays for the Denver Broncos.

Jordan, a former tight end, grew up in Los Angeles and attended Newbury Park High School in Ventura County, California, playing football, basketball and volleyball. He was later a student at Brigham Young University and University of Southern California. He spent four seasons with the Browns from 2011 to 2014, making the Pro Bowl in 2013, and joined the Dolphins in 2016 before retiring after that season. He finished with 174 receptions, 14 touchdowns and 2,046 yards in 66 games, according to Pro Football Reference.

Jordan announced his retirement from the NFL in March 2017, at the age of 28, after suffering four concussions in four years.

“If I didn’t get concussions, I’d probably keep playing,” the Los Angeles native told ESPN at the time. “I can’t risk my mental health in the future.”

Nordegren debuted her baby bump while attending her and ex-husband Tiger Woods‘ son Charlie’s flag football game on Friday, June 7. She rested her hand on her stomach while wearing a black tank top, matching pants and a baseball cap.

The Sweden native and former model shares Charlie, 10, and daughter Sam, 11, with Woods, who she married in October 2004 and divorced in August 2010 in the wake of his headline-making cheating scandal.

After splitting from Woods, Nordegren dated billionaire mining entrepreneur Chris Cline from March 2013 to August 2014, reuniting in March 2016 for a skiing trip in Switzerland.

A source told Radar Online that Nordegren and Cameron have been dating for “over a year” and that the couple met through mutual friends in Florida.