Meat Loaf Reveals Threesome Details, Goes Against Greta Thunberg and Goes Vegan for Veganuary

Legendary rocker Meat Loaf recently sat down for a new interview, in which he revealed details of a past threesome, expressed his aversion to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, and announced that he has gone vegan for the month of January, dubbed “Veganuary.” Per the Daily Mail, during the conversation, Meat Loaf spoke about what his love life was like before he lost weight and got married, joking, “Most of my songs are… well, true. They are story songs and I am really good at stories… I am a sex god, dear.”

He continued, “I can’t use bad language but people would ask me, ‘How can a fat M-F like you go out with all these good looking girls?’ I said, ‘Because I am not going out thinking about what you are thinking about.’ These days men don’t open the doors, they don’t do anything right. Truthfully, all they go out for is to get laid. I’ve never done that. It’s not my first option; never has been – and that’s why I’ve gone out with all these good looking women.”

Meat Loaf then dropped the details on one of his first “threeway” encounters, revealing that he once made out with two friends named Judy and Cindy.

“Oh yeah, that was the first double I had. We were making out in the parking lot in my mother’s car,” he shared. “My mother taught English and I happened to be in her class. Any kid whose mother is a teacher, and you wind up in their class, try to get out of it. If you were bad, you had to sit in the hall for five minutes. I was out in the hall all the time, but I didn’t even do anything. She would say, ‘I know, but you’ve got to come to a higher standard than everyone else.’ I didn’t even know what the hell she was talking about.”

Meat Loaf later expressed his thoughts on Thunberg, explaining that he doesn’t believe in climate change, and adding, “I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t. She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”

Finally, Meat Loaf also reveled his vegan plans, sharing that he’s doing it as part of a promotional project for restaurant chain Frankie & Benny’s.

“I will tell you how to lose weight. Look at the fat and the sugar content. Don’t worry about the calories. Don’t eat anything over 5g of fat and 3g of sugar,” he said of his general dieting philosophy. “I once did a low carb diet and lost 70 lbs but I put it all back on.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images