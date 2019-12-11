Meadow Walker Reveals Throwback ‘Baby Chubs’ Photo

Like many people, Meadow Walker is a fan of posting the occasional throwback photo to Instagram, and she went almost as far back as she could this week with an adorable photo of herself as a toddler. Earlier this week, Walker posted a photo of herself as a toddler, her hair in pigtails as she crouched on a bathroom sink, happily grinning and looking over her shoulder as she held something in her hand.

“baby chubs,” she captioned the post.

In September, the 21-year-old shared another throwback shot when she wished her father, the late Paul Walker, a Happy Birthday.

“happy birthday to the loveliest soul I’ll ever know,” she captioned a black and white photo of the pair sharing a hug.

Meadow celebrated her own birthday on Nov. 4 when she turned 21, receiving a birthday message from Vin Diesel, who starred alongside Walker in several of the Fast & Furious films.

“I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming… but the truth is I have always been proud of you,” Diesel captioned a photo of Meadow and his 4-year-old daughter, Pauline Sinclair, whom he named after Paul. “Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin.”

“Thank you so much. I can’t wait to see you soon. And my little angels,” Meadow commented. “Love you.”

Along with staying close to her dad’s good friends, Meadow kept Paul’s legacy alive by starting the Paul Walker Foundation in 2015 to continue the actor’s charitable works.

“Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions,” she explained in a post announcing the launch. “His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The [Paul Walker Foundation] (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood.”

