Meadow Walker Shares Heartwarming Rare Photo of Late Father Paul Walker

Meadow Walker paid tribute to her late father, actor Paul Walker, with a rare photo posted to social media. The daughter of the Fast and the Furious star, shared a candid photo of her father on Instagram Saturday showing Paul swimming next to a pig, both looking at each other with smiles on their faces.

“Thinking of you xx,” Meadow, who now works as a model in New York City, captioned the heartwarming image.

Many of the late star’s former co-stars took to the comments section of the photo to remember their fallen friend. His on-screen wife Jordana Brewster wrote: “I love this picture.”

Meadow quickly replied: “me too! & I love you.”

Actor Tyrese Gibson commented: “Animal and ocean lover! Never seen this pic! So cool!”

Other followers also shared their love for Meadow and her father in the comments section. “Love you [red heart emoji] Miss his smile…” one user commented.

“Your Dad is such a big inspiration for myself, we all miss him,” another fan wrote.

“Oh Meadow thank you so much for sharing this wonderful picture! your dad loved nature and animals so much and this picture shows it all! Beautiful souls stay with us forever and teach us so much every day just by remembering them.. and he has taught the world so much.. we’ll love you forever Paul.. we love you always Meadow,” another fan account wrote.

The new photo comes nearly six years since Paul tragically died in a car accident on Nov. 30, 2013. He was 40 years old at the time. Since then, his family and friends have continued to keep his memory alive.

Last year, the actor’s inner circle spoke with PEOPLE, revealing Paul loved surfing and spending time with Meadow, who was 15 when her father passed away.

“He loved being a dad. He was so proud of her,” his brother Cody said.

year before his death, Meadow, who had spent most of her childhood living with her mother in Hawaii, chose to move to California and live with her dad.

Paul’s mother, Cheryl, remembered the joy it brought him to participate in Meadow’s daily activities, like a school dance. “He helped Meadow’s date pin on his boutonnière and drove them to the dance and picked them up. It was so sweet,” she said.

Months later Cheryl added, “I think so many people think, ‘Oh, he was just a movie star who was killed in a car accident.’ But there was so much more to him. That was just a piece of who he was. He was an amazing man.”