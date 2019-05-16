‘Mayans M.C.’ Follower Not a Fan of Kurt Sutter’s New Gun Photo

Mayans M.C. creator Kurt Sutter shared a new gun photo from the show, but one Twitter follower was not a fan of it.

In the picture, a black and brown revolver is seen lying in a tool box amongst regular tools.

The caption on the post that Sutter wrote explains that “A tool is but the extension of a man’s hand.” However, one fan amidst that as much as they “love” Sutter’s work, they just can’t find “anything” to love “about guns.”

Not every fan was averse to the gun photo, though, as one user joked, “What a great place for a gun!“

“I don’t aim with my hand, I aim with my eye,” someone else said, while another person hilariously noted that the toolbox doesn’t have a “10mm socket!!!”

Mayans M.C. aired its first season last fall on FX, and received a warm welcome from Sons of Anarchy fans, which the new series is a spinoff of.

The network was so pleased with the response that they quickly ordered a second season.

“Mayans M.C. is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Networks and FX Productions, in a previous statement. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

Prior to the Mayans M.C. premiere, many fans if the since-completed acquisition of Fox by Disney would impact the content on networks like FX and FXX, which are know for more mature programming.

Sutter explained that he “had concerns” and spoke to John Landgraf, Chief Executive Officer of FX Network and FX Productions about them.

“Look, I don’t know Bob Iger personally, but what he told John was the reason we’re making this acquisition is so we can compete in a digital-platform-driven world, and we can’t compete against a Netflix or an Amazon with just Disney PG content,” Sutter explained.

“The only way we can compete is if we have a broader spectrum of content, and that’s what FX brings to us. So, it’s not about Disney-fying it,” he added. “And if Landgraf trusted that then I have to trust it too, right?”

Season 2 of Mayans M.C. is expected to debut this fall on FX.