Matthew Perry's Stepdad Keith Morrison Pressing Death Investigation Forward, Family Friend Says

Matthew Perry's stepfather, Deadline staple Keith Morrison, wants answers regarding the Friends actor's death. A longtime family friend of Morrison's says the journalist is leading the investigation into Perry's death. Perry died at age 54 at his home in Los Angeles on October 28, 2023. The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner later determined his cause of death to be from the acute effects of ketamine, a drug historically used in conjunction with anesthesia. Perry had long battled addiction, but at the time of his death, close friends reported he'd been sober for 19 months. Now, Morrison wants the people held responsible for providing Perry the drugs to be held responsible.

"Keith has the contacts, the soft skills and decades of experience in dealing with local and national law enforcement to make a real difference in the investigation into Matthew's death," a source exclusively tells In Touch. "Because Keith is involved, getting on the phone and calling people himself, the chances of there being real criminal consequences in this case have skyrocketed and Matthew's whole family is leaning on Keith's expertise as an investigator and, crucially, as somebody who can communicate with the authorities in a trusted, respectful manner."

Morrison married Perry's mother, Suzanne, in 1981, with the actor was 12. Perry and his stepfather shared a close relationship. "Keith isn't doing this for the glory, though," the insider continues. "He loved Matthew like a son and doesn't want his death to have been in vain."

A law enforcement source tells PEOPLE its investigation into Perry's death is coming to a close, and police believe "multiple people" should be charged. The U.S. Attorney's Office will reportedly make the ultimate decision on whether or not to press charges against the drug dealers involved.