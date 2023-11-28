Matthew Perry's Family Releases Statement About His Foundation for Giving Tuesday

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Matthew Perry's family has released a new statement about the late actor's foundation. "It is important to us as a family to honor Matthew's legacy," read the statement. "The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering with this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world."

The Matthew Perry Foundation was launched in early November and is a non-profit organization that will continue the former Freinds star's dedication to helping those who struggle with addiction. In a previous statement, the foundation said it plans to honor Perry's "legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible." The Hollywood Reporter noted that The Matthew Perry Foundation "is a donor-advised fund sponsored and maintained by National Philanthropic Trust." Additionally, Perry's stepfather, Dateline journalist Keith Morrison, took to social media to encourage his followers to show support for the organization.

This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful. https://t.co/OmaqSgt1rq — Keith Morrison (@dateline_keith) November 27, 2023

On Saturday, Oct. 28, first responders discovered Perry's body after receiving a call to his residence. He was 54 years old at the time of his death. According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ, initial tests determined that Perry did not have fentanyl or meth in his system at the time of his death. The outlet notes that more in-depth tests are being done as well, but it could take up to six months for results. While Perry had been open in the past about his struggles with substance abuse, PEOPLE reports that no drugs were found at the scene, and police do not suspect foul play.

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends. The actor was a main cast member in all 10 seasons of the iconic sitcom, from its debut in 1994 to its finale in 2004. In 2002, Perry even earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the series.

In a joint statement, Perry's former Friends co-stars — Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow — mourned the loss of their late castmate and friend. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," reads the group statement to PEOPLE. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."