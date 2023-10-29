Matthew Perry's Family Speaks out After His Death at 54

Matthew Perry's family is in mourning. The Friends star's loved ones have issued a statement in reaction to his death, which occurred on Saturday. In their statement, sent to PEOPLE, Perry's family briefly expressed their grief and thanked those who have reached out with love.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the statement read. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

TMZ broke the news of the Chandler Bing actor's death on Saturday. Perry's cause of death has yet to be made official, but his assistant reportedly found him dead in a jacuzzi at a Los Angeles residence, now known to be Perry's own home. Drowning is the likely cause, though first responders were given word of a possible cardiac arrest when dispatched to the scene.

Perry's family members were not listed alongside the police statement, but he is survived by father John Bennett Perry, stepmother Debbie Boyle, mother Suzanne Morrison, stepfather Keith Morrison and several half-siblings. His parents were seen with police outside his home on Saturday night, as captured by Getty Images photographers.

Chandler Bing was one of the main characters on Friends, making Perry a cultural icon in the TV world. His comedic sensibilities hade the sarcastic Chandler a fan-favorite who would go on to marry Monica Geller (Courteney Cox). Perry would make his final on-screen appearance in Friends: The Reunion, a retrospective special for the streaming service HBO Max (now known as Max) in 2021.

Less than one year ago, Perry launched a memoir entitled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. In the book, the actor openly discussed the highs and lows of his life, including medical emergencies he faced and his battle with addiction.

Aside from Friends, Perry appeared in several other notable TV shows, including Go On, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, The West Wing, The Good Wife and CBS' 2015 version of The Odd Couple. His last scripted role came in the 2017 Reelz show The Kennedys: After Camelot, in which he played Ted Kennedy. Perry also acted in numerous films, such as The Whole Nine Yards, The Whole Ten Yards, 17 Again, Fools Rush In, Almost Heroes, Three to Tango and Serving Sara.