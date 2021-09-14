Child Star Matthew Mindler’s Death: What We Know

Matthew Mindler, a former child actor who starred in Our Idiot Brother with Paul Rudd, was found dead on Saturday, Aug. 28, days after he was reported missing. Mindler was a freshman at Millersville University in Pennsylvania and moved into his dorm on Aug. 19. He was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 26 after he failed to return to his room. Local police discovered Mindler’s body near campus, the university announced in a letter to the community. A few days after Mindler was found, his mother said he appeared to be enjoying his first week at college.

Mindler’s mother, Monica Mindler, told TMZ her son had severe anxiety issues, but he was doing well during his first week in college. She kept in constant contact with him during his first few days and told Mindler to see an advisor about starting a computer club. He also had a job interview with the university’s IT department and made several friends. Mindler sent his mother a text message on Aug. 24, which she said was the last she heard from him. She sent him a text Wednesday morning, but he did not respond. Monica hoped her son would come back home that Friday so he could relax over the weekend.

If anyone has any information on Matthew Mindler’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Millersville University Police at 717-871-4357 or chief Pete Anders at peter.anders@millersville.edu 717-871-5972. Information can also be confidentially reported through the LiveSafe App. pic.twitter.com/vtO5JJstt6 — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) August 26, 2021

On Aug. 25, Monica got in contact with Mindler’s roommate, and learned no one had seen her son and people at school were already worried, she told TMZ. She then drove to campus and contacted the police. “We appreciate the support, concern and outpouring of prayers from Millersville University, the students and the community. My heart is crushed and my mind cannot yet fathom this reality,” Monica told TMZ.

“This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community,” Millersville University President Daniel A. Wubah wrote, reports PennLive. “I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time.” University officials added that students in need of support at this time can call the Millersville Counseling Center at 7176-871-7821, Health Services at 717-871-525-, the Center for Education and Promotion at 717-871-4141, and chaplains at the Campus Ministries. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office is investigating the actor’s death. His cause of death was not available.

Mindler was last heard from after he attended classes on Aub. 23 and 24. He was reported missing on Aug. 26. He was last seen on Aug. 24 at 8:11 p.m. Officials released a camera still from his dorm room, showing Mindler wearing a white hoodie with black stripes, a black backpack, jeans, and white sneakers, reports TMZ.

Mindler starred in Our Idiot Brother in 2011, playing the son of Emily Mortimer and Steve Coogan’s characters. The movie also starred Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, and Zooey Deschanel. The film was directed by Jesse Peretz. Mindler also starred in an episode of the 2009 series As The World Turns and the short films Frequency and Solo, reports Variety. He appeared in episodes of Late Show with David Letterman and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. His last acting credit was in the 2016 television movie Chad: An American Boy.

Twitter users shared their condolences after hearing about Mindler’s death Saturday. “Heartbreaking. Praying for his family,” one person wrote. “So sad to hear this as a MU alum… prayers for all those grieving,” another commented. “So sorry to hear he has passed away. Rest In Peace,” another wrote.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.