Matthew McConaughey’s Mom Going on Date With Hugh Grant’s Dad

Matthew McConaughey seems to have picked a few things up from all the rom coms he’s starred in, revealing in a new interview that he set his mom, Mary Kathlene McCabe, up on a date with Hugh Grant‘s dad, James Grant.

“His father’s 91, my mother’s 88,” McConaughey told Entertainment Tonight. “Yeah, why not? Next week, they’re supposed to meet, and we probably won’t see them for the rest of the night.”

“We did set them up and it was red hot,” joked Grant. “Brilliant.”

When interviewer Rachel Smith told McConaughey matchmaking could be his “new empire,” the actor cracked, “They have to be over 85.”

McConaughey and Grant, who star in the new film The Gentlemen together, had previously joked about setting their parents up in an interview with Mashable last month.

“Would your 87-year-old mom like a nice 91-year-old Englishman?” Grant asked his co-star. “Oh, she’s still married?”

“No, no,” McConaughey said. “Pop moved on in ’92. And then her second man of 19 years just moved on two years ago, so she’s single and vital.”

“We should take this up!” Grant decided.

“Here we go,” McConaughey replied. “Another way of working together, Hugh.”

The two actors star in The Gentlemen along with Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell, Eddie Marsan and Jeremy Strong. McConaughey plays American businessman Mickey Pearson, who has built a cannabis empire in England. When his plans to get out of the business are revealed, a series of schemes is triggered including bribery, blackmail and more.

During an interview with Mashable, McConaughey also opened up about his mom’s initial reaction to his fame, explaining that it caused a bit of a difficulty in their relationship at the time.

“When I was first got famous, her and I did have a very strained relationship because she wanted to be where I was more than I wanted to be where I was,” he said.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, McConaughey said that his mom often visits him on set.

“She says it’s because she wants to see me, but I always say, ‘If I was an accountant in Chicago would you want to see me as often!’” he said. “She just wants to get into the movies and she is persistent. She is 86 and her pitch is always to re-make The Graduate, with her as the Anne Bancroft character and me as Dustin Hoffman’s character. She thinks it would work and is no big deal. There’s Freudian stuff in there!’

