Matthew McConaughey Gets Fresh Instagram Advice From Fellow Newbie Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has only been on Instagram since Oct. 15, but she’s already dishing out some social media advice to fellow actor Matthew McConaughey. She was honored at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards, and Extra asked her on the red carpet about McConaughey recently making the decision to join Instagram, as well.

“Did I inspire Matthew? I have now achieved some very incredible things, people,” Aniston joked.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But then she offered some real advice: “Just try to have fun with it. Just don’t overthink it,” Aniston said.

While McConaughey has only made three posts, it seems he is having fun with his account. On Saturday night, after the University of Texas beat Kansas State, he posted a celebratory selfie inside of the stadium with Jimmy Fallon.

Aniston was at another awards ceremony on Sunday night when she was honored at the People’s Choice Awards with the People’s Icon Award. She was introduced by Adam Sandler, who had some very touching words to say about his friend.

“To Jen’s fans around the world, she is beloved, but to the people who are lucky enough to know her and hang out with her, I’ll give you a list about Jen,” Sandler said. “She is loyal, she is generous. She is sarcastic, funny as hell, smart as hell, strong as hell, self-deprecating, so sweet, so supportive, so beautiful, a dog lover and artist, comedian, nice to her family, nice to your family, nice to everybody.”

“Incredible with kids, a great, great laugher, a great producer, a great problem solver, a great green-drink maker,” he continued. “Just a great friend with those smiling blue eyes and for sure my wife’s favorite human on the planet. She really is just an amazing girl. She’s so awesome. She’s exactly the way you think she is, everybody. And I love her. I truly love this girl and I love just being friends with her, and I love making movies with her.”

“The people’s choice, this has always been special to me, you know, because as actors, we don’t do this for the critics or for, you know, each other, or to make our families proud. You know, we do this for the money,” Aniston joked during her acceptance speech.

“None of us could do what we do if it were not for all of you. And you have all been so good to me over the years,” she said, taking a more serious tone. “If I have any claim to this word ‘icon,’ it’s only because I was able to be on an iconic show, with an iconic cast, and an iconic haircut. Friends was truly, it was the gift of a lifetime and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show, without those amazing five other actors and with an audience who stuck with us for a decade,” she concluded.